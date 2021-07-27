The death toll in the country also crossed the grim milestone of 4.21 lakh-mark and reached 4,21,382 after 415 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major relief for the health authorities, India reported less than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which is the lowest single-day toll the country has witnessed after over 132 days. With the latest spike in new COVID cases, the overall caseload in the country has now climbed up to 31.44 million, which is the second-highest in the world after the US.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry of Tuesday morning, India recorded 29,689 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the total cases in the country to 3,14,40,951. The death toll in the country also crossed the grim milestone of 4.21 lakh-mark and reached 4,21,382 after 415 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The active caseload in the country also fell below 4,00,000 after 124 days on Tuesday, according to Union health ministry data. The active cases have declined to 3,98,100 and comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, it stated. The number of active cases fell by 13,089 in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,20,110 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 45,91,64,121. The daily positivity rate has declined to 1.73 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.33 per cent, the ministry data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,06,21,469, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it said. The total number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 44.19 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Check state-wise tally here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 7387 129 Andhra Pradesh 21748 1921371 13273 Arunachal Pradesh 4319 41820 218 Assam 14929 539928 5162 Bihar 468 714423 9639 Chandigarh 36 61086 809 Chhattisgarh 2518 985324 13517 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 45 10588 4 Delhi 537 1410368 25044 Goa 1137 166308 3136 Gujarat 312 814356 10076 Haryana 711 759437 9622 Himachal Pradesh 858 200826 3516 Jammu and Kashmir 1200 315184 4375 Jharkhand 246 341613 5124 Karnataka 23080 2836678 36405 Kerala 137318 3129628 16170 Ladakh 70 20032 207 Lakshadweep 82 10010 49 Madhya Pradesh 140 781104 10512 Maharashtra 92088 6046106 131605 Manipur 10524 81645 1487 Meghalaya 5084 55648 1031 Mizoram 9504 23811 137 Nagaland 1256 25561 545 Odisha 16230 947381 5574 Puducherry 909 117718 1790 Punjab 637 581925 16278 Rajasthan 298 944310 8952 Sikkim 2970 22038 331 Tamil Nadu 22762 2493583 33937 Telangana 9325 628679 3787 Tripura 3684 72566 747 Uttarakhand 638 333781 7359 Uttar Pradesh 857 1684601 22750 West Bengal 11566 1494645 18085 Total# 398100 30621469 421382





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan