New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major relief for the health authorities, India reported less than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which is the lowest single-day toll the country has witnessed after over 132 days. With the latest spike in new COVID cases, the overall caseload in the country has now climbed up to 31.44 million, which is the second-highest in the world after the US.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry of Tuesday morning, India recorded 29,689 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the total cases in the country to 3,14,40,951. The death toll in the country also crossed the grim milestone of 4.21 lakh-mark and reached 4,21,382 after 415 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The active caseload in the country also fell below 4,00,000 after 124 days on Tuesday, according to Union health ministry data. The active cases have declined to 3,98,100 and comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, it stated. The number of active cases fell by 13,089 in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,20,110 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 45,91,64,121. The daily positivity rate has declined to 1.73 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.33 per cent, the ministry data stated.

Also Read
Violence was never part of Kashmiriyat but became a daily reality:..
Violence was never part of Kashmiriyat but became a daily reality:..

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,06,21,469, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it said. The total number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 44.19 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Check state-wise tally here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 7387 129
Andhra Pradesh 21748 1921371 13273
Arunachal Pradesh 4319 41820 218
Assam 14929 539928 5162
Bihar 468 714423 9639
Chandigarh 36 61086 809
Chhattisgarh 2518 985324 13517
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 45 10588 4
Delhi 537 1410368 25044
Goa 1137 166308 3136
Gujarat 312 814356 10076
Haryana 711 759437 9622
Himachal Pradesh 858 200826 3516
Jammu and Kashmir 1200 315184 4375
Jharkhand 246 341613 5124
Karnataka 23080 2836678 36405
Kerala 137318 3129628 16170
Ladakh 70 20032 207
Lakshadweep 82 10010 49
Madhya Pradesh 140 781104 10512
Maharashtra 92088 6046106 131605
Manipur 10524 81645 1487
Meghalaya 5084 55648 1031
Mizoram 9504 23811 137
Nagaland 1256 25561 545
Odisha 16230 947381 5574
Puducherry 909 117718 1790
Punjab 637 581925 16278
Rajasthan 298 944310 8952
Sikkim 2970 22038 331
Tamil Nadu 22762 2493583 33937
Telangana 9325 628679 3787
Tripura 3684 72566 747
Uttarakhand 638 333781 7359
Uttar Pradesh 857 1684601 22750
West Bengal 11566 1494645 18085
Total# 398100 30621469 421382


Posted By: Talibuddin Khan