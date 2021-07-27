India sees less than 30,000 new COVID cases after over 4 months; active caseload below 4-lakh mark after 124 days
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major relief for the health authorities, India reported less than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which is the lowest single-day toll the country has witnessed after over 132 days. With the latest spike in new COVID cases, the overall caseload in the country has now climbed up to 31.44 million, which is the second-highest in the world after the US.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry of Tuesday morning, India recorded 29,689 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the total cases in the country to 3,14,40,951. The death toll in the country also crossed the grim milestone of 4.21 lakh-mark and reached 4,21,382 after 415 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The active caseload in the country also fell below 4,00,000 after 124 days on Tuesday, according to Union health ministry data. The active cases have declined to 3,98,100 and comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, it stated. The number of active cases fell by 13,089 in a span of 24 hours.
As many as 17,20,110 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 45,91,64,121. The daily positivity rate has declined to 1.73 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.33 per cent, the ministry data stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,06,21,469, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it said. The total number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 44.19 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Check state-wise tally here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|14
|7387
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|21748
|1921371
|13273
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4319
|41820
|218
|Assam
|14929
|539928
|5162
|Bihar
|468
|714423
|9639
|Chandigarh
|36
|61086
|809
|Chhattisgarh
|2518
|985324
|13517
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|45
|10588
|4
|Delhi
|537
|1410368
|25044
|Goa
|1137
|166308
|3136
|Gujarat
|312
|814356
|10076
|Haryana
|711
|759437
|9622
|Himachal Pradesh
|858
|200826
|3516
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1200
|315184
|4375
|Jharkhand
|246
|341613
|5124
|Karnataka
|23080
|2836678
|36405
|Kerala
|137318
|3129628
|16170
|Ladakh
|70
|20032
|207
|Lakshadweep
|82
|10010
|49
|Madhya Pradesh
|140
|781104
|10512
|Maharashtra
|92088
|6046106
|131605
|Manipur
|10524
|81645
|1487
|Meghalaya
|5084
|55648
|1031
|Mizoram
|9504
|23811
|137
|Nagaland
|1256
|25561
|545
|Odisha
|16230
|947381
|5574
|Puducherry
|909
|117718
|1790
|Punjab
|637
|581925
|16278
|Rajasthan
|298
|944310
|8952
|Sikkim
|2970
|22038
|331
|Tamil Nadu
|22762
|2493583
|33937
|Telangana
|9325
|628679
|3787
|Tripura
|3684
|72566
|747
|Uttarakhand
|638
|333781
|7359
|Uttar Pradesh
|857
|1684601
|22750
|West Bengal
|11566
|1494645
|18085
|Total#
|398100
|30621469
|421382
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan