New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, India during the last 24 hours, recorded over 2.86 lakh new COVID infections taking the overall tally to over 4.03 crore. The death toll also climbed up to near 5 lakh-mark after more than 55 fresh deaths during the same span of time. The total COVID-19 cases in India breached the 4-crore mark on Wednesday after 2.85 lakh COVID cases and 665 deaths in a day.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, With 2,86,384 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,03,71,500. The death toll has climbed to 4,91,700 after 573 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours. The active cases, meanwhile, decreased for the second consecutive day and reached 22,02,472 comprising 5.46 per cent of the total infections. A reduction of 20,546 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.33 per cent. The daily positivity rate - the share of coronavirus tests that return positive and considered a key marker of the pandemic's status - is up from 16.10 per cent to 19.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.75 per cent.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra added 35,756 in the last 24 hours, while deaths linked to the infection remained high at 79, the state health department said. Delhi on Wednesday logged 7,498 fresh Covid cases, a jump of over 24 per cent from the day before. The positivity rate was at 10.59 per cent. The active caseload in the national capital stands at 38,315.
In the south, Kerala logged 49,771 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the caseload to 57,74,857. The tally on the number of people killed due to the virus in the state rose to 52,281 with 140 COVID-19-related deaths being registered. New COVID-19 infections in neighbouring Tamil Nadu dropped below 30,000 as it added 29,976 cases on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 32,24,236.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|545
|8931
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|106318
|2101685
|14570
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3309
|57199
|284
|Assam
|37410
|661084
|6359
|Bihar
|12597
|793024
|12204
|Chandigarh
|6149
|80164
|1105
|Chhattisgarh
|29180
|1065491
|13779
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|175
|11071
|4
|Delhi
|38315
|1746972
|25710
|Goa
|15719
|214735
|3630
|Gujarat
|128192
|969234
|10323
|Haryana
|39588
|877399
|10219
|Himachal Pradesh
|11141
|248812
|3961
|Jammu and Kashmir
|47969
|362168
|4635
|Jharkhand
|13908
|405143
|5286
|Karnataka
|357939
|3257769
|38705
|Kerala***
|301269
|5421307
|52281
|Ladakh
|1308
|23684
|223
|Lakshadweep
|267
|10579
|52
|Madhya Pradesh
|72224
|841346
|10591
|Maharashtra
|302572
|7160293
|142316
|Manipur
|3744
|125561
|2034
|Meghalaya
|2494
|85556
|1503
|Mizoram
|12703
|152367
|591
|Nagaland
|828
|32412
|708
|Odisha
|64487
|1152239
|8542
|Puducherry
|16298
|138545
|1915
|Punjab
|40319
|670642
|17081
|Rajasthan
|94148
|1058893
|9161
|Sikkim
|1928
|35186
|425
|Tamil Nadu
|213692
|2973185
|37359
|Telangana
|38023
|705054
|4078
|Tripura
|7108
|91501
|885
|Uttarakhand
|32895
|369866
|7501
|Uttar Pradesh
|80342
|1876791
|23106
|West Bengal
|67369
|1891440
|20445
|Total#
|2202472
|37677328
|491700
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan