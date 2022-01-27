New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, India during the last 24 hours, recorded over 2.86 lakh new COVID infections taking the overall tally to over 4.03 crore. The death toll also climbed up to near 5 lakh-mark after more than 55 fresh deaths during the same span of time. The total COVID-19 cases in India breached the 4-crore mark on Wednesday after 2.85 lakh COVID cases and 665 deaths in a day.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, With 2,86,384 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,03,71,500. The death toll has climbed to 4,91,700 after 573 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours. The active cases, meanwhile, decreased for the second consecutive day and reached 22,02,472 comprising 5.46 per cent of the total infections. A reduction of 20,546 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.33 per cent. The daily positivity rate - the share of coronavirus tests that return positive and considered a key marker of the pandemic's status - is up from 16.10 per cent to 19.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra added 35,756 in the last 24 hours, while deaths linked to the infection remained high at 79, the state health department said. Delhi on Wednesday logged 7,498 fresh Covid cases, a jump of over 24 per cent from the day before. The positivity rate was at 10.59 per cent. The active caseload in the national capital stands at 38,315.

In the south, Kerala logged 49,771 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the caseload to 57,74,857. The tally on the number of people killed due to the virus in the state rose to 52,281 with 140 COVID-19-related deaths being registered. New COVID-19 infections in neighbouring Tamil Nadu dropped below 30,000 as it added 29,976 cases on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 32,24,236.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 545 8931 129 Andhra Pradesh 106318 2101685 14570 Arunachal Pradesh 3309 57199 284 Assam 37410 661084 6359 Bihar 12597 793024 12204 Chandigarh 6149 80164 1105 Chhattisgarh 29180 1065491 13779 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 175 11071 4 Delhi 38315 1746972 25710 Goa 15719 214735 3630 Gujarat 128192 969234 10323 Haryana 39588 877399 10219 Himachal Pradesh 11141 248812 3961 Jammu and Kashmir 47969 362168 4635 Jharkhand 13908 405143 5286 Karnataka 357939 3257769 38705 Kerala*** 301269 5421307 52281 Ladakh 1308 23684 223 Lakshadweep 267 10579 52 Madhya Pradesh 72224 841346 10591 Maharashtra 302572 7160293 142316 Manipur 3744 125561 2034 Meghalaya 2494 85556 1503 Mizoram 12703 152367 591 Nagaland 828 32412 708 Odisha 64487 1152239 8542 Puducherry 16298 138545 1915 Punjab 40319 670642 17081 Rajasthan 94148 1058893 9161 Sikkim 1928 35186 425 Tamil Nadu 213692 2973185 37359 Telangana 38023 705054 4078 Tripura 7108 91501 885 Uttarakhand 32895 369866 7501 Uttar Pradesh 80342 1876791 23106 West Bengal 67369 1891440 20445 Total# 2202472 37677328 491700





