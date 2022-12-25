India Sees Jump In Covid-19 Cases Amid Global Surge; Centre Orders Mock Drills In Health Facilities On Dec 27

Amid a massive global surge in Covid-19 cases, India in the last 24 hours recorded 227 new coronavirus infections, taking the active cases to 3,424, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Meanwhile, the nation's covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,106) .

The death toll stands at 5,30,693 with two fatalities with one reconciled by Kerala and one death reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

An increase of 27 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. According to the ministry's website, 220.05 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

In view of rising covid cases, the Union Ministry of Health And Welfare has decided to hold mock drills at all health facilities across the country on December 27. The drill would be done to ensure readiness in the availability of oxygen support, and ICU beds among other preparedness measures in case of a surge of COVID cases in India.

"It has therefore been decided to hold the mock drill at all health facilities (including identified COVID-dedicated health facilities) across the country on Tuesday, 27th December 2022," the Ministry said.

The focus will also be on the optimal availability of human resources which include doctors, nurses, and paramedics. AYUSH doctors, other frontline workers including ASHAs, Anganwadi workers etc.

"Human resource capacity. Healthcare professionals trained in COVID-19 management, Healthcare professionals trained in ventilatory management protocol for severe cases, healthcare workers trained in the operation of PSA plants etc. Referral services: Availability of Advanced and Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) ambulances, availability of other ambulances (under PPP mode or with NGOs), availability of functional ambulance call centre," it said.

The Ministry informed that the mock drill may be conducted under the guidance of respective district collectors, and district magistrates in close consultation with officers of the Health Department of the State/UT.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday announced that the RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for passengers coming from five countries including China.

"The RT-PCR test to be mandatory for international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. On arrival, if any passenger from these countries is found symptomatic or tests positive for Covid-19 infection, then he/she will be put under quarantine."