India sees highest-ever spike of 2.17 lakh COVID-19 infections in a day, active cases pushed to 15.7 lakh
India Coronavirus Cases: Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state as it reported 61,695 COVID-19 cases and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Publish Date: Fri, 16 Apr 2021 09:27 AM IST
India reported 2,17,353 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours - its highest-ever single-day spike - which took the country's caseload to 1,42,91,917.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state as it reported 61,695 COVID-19 cases and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by Uttar Pradesh which saw 22,439 fresh cases and 104 fatalities in the same time span.
Posted By: Abhinav Gupta