India reported 2,17,353 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours - its highest-ever single-day spike - which took the country's caseload to 1,42,91,917.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state as it reported 61,695 COVID-19 cases and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by Uttar Pradesh which saw 22,439 fresh cases and 104 fatalities in the same time span.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta