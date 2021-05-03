India Coronavirus News: The country also reported 3,417 COVID fatalities during the same period that pushed its total death toll to 2.18 lakh, said Health Ministry.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday saw a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases after the country reported 3.68 lakh new infections in the last 24 hours that pushed its total caseload and active tally to 1.99 crore and 34.13 lakh respectively, said the Union Health Ministry.

The country also reported 3,417 COVID fatalities during the same period that pushed its total death toll to 2.18 lakh, said Health Ministry, adding that the fatality rate in India stands at 1.10 per cent.

On the other hand, it said that 3 lakh COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the same period that took India's total recoveries to 1.62 crore. However, the continuous spike in cases has led to a drop in India's recovery rate which now stands at 81.77 per cent.

Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 217 5798 69 Andhra Pradesh 143178 993708 8136 Arunachal Pradesh 1406 17273 59 Assam 25898 231703 1360 Bihar 109946 384955 2739 Chandigarh 7592 36218 496 Chhattisgarh 120367 627051 9009 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1764 6103 4 Delhi 92290 1085690 16966 Goa 24607 69504 1274 Gujarat 146818 440276 7508 Haryana 105270 405132 4486 Himachal Pradesh 20727 82195 1569 Jammu and Kashmir 32421 148695 2370 Jharkhand 58519 183009 2944 Karnataka 421456 1164398 16011 Kerala 339783 1293590 5405 Ladakh 1346 12735 145 Lakshadweep 1247 1759 4 Madhya Pradesh 87189 495367 5812 Maharashtra 670459 3981658 70284 Manipur 1823 29923 415 Meghalaya 1821 15429 179 Mizoram 1296 5046 16 Nagaland 1529 12712 109 Odisha 62979 397575 2068 Puducherry 10620 49908 833 Punjab 60108 315845 9317 Rajasthan 189178 440215 4558 Sikkim 1808 6484 149 Tamil Nadu 120444 1072322 14346 Telangana 80135 373933 2417 Tripura 1542 33782 399 Uttarakhand 53612 135206 2802 Uttar Pradesh 295752 1004447 13162 West Bengal 118495 733359 11539 Total 3413642 16293003 218959

(Note: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Though India saw a dip in its daily cases on Monday, this could be attributed to the fact that less tests are conducted on weekends in most of the states.

Another lockdown or not?

While India has been reporting a continuous spike in cases, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre and states to consider imposing lockdown to break the chain of the virus.

However, a report by The Times of India has claimed that the Centre is not interested in imposing a nationwide lockdown like the one imposed in March last year. However, it has reportedly asked states to impose "customised lockdowns" to control the surge.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has held several meetings with top officials over the past fews days, had last month said that the Centre might not imposed another lockdown to control COVID-19 pandemic.

