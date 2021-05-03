India sees dip in daily COVID cases, reports 3.68 lakh infections and 3,400 deaths
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday saw a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases after the country reported 3.68 lakh new infections in the last 24 hours that pushed its total caseload and active tally to 1.99 crore and 34.13 lakh respectively, said the Union Health Ministry.
The country also reported 3,417 COVID fatalities during the same period that pushed its total death toll to 2.18 lakh, said Health Ministry, adding that the fatality rate in India stands at 1.10 per cent.
On the other hand, it said that 3 lakh COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the same period that took India's total recoveries to 1.62 crore. However, the continuous spike in cases has led to a drop in India's recovery rate which now stands at 81.77 per cent.
Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|217
|5798
|69
|Andhra Pradesh
|143178
|993708
|8136
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1406
|17273
|59
|Assam
|25898
|231703
|1360
|Bihar
|109946
|384955
|2739
|Chandigarh
|7592
|36218
|496
|Chhattisgarh
|120367
|627051
|9009
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1764
|6103
|4
|Delhi
|92290
|1085690
|16966
|Goa
|24607
|69504
|1274
|Gujarat
|146818
|440276
|7508
|Haryana
|105270
|405132
|4486
|Himachal Pradesh
|20727
|82195
|1569
|Jammu and Kashmir
|32421
|148695
|2370
|Jharkhand
|58519
|183009
|2944
|Karnataka
|421456
|1164398
|16011
|Kerala
|339783
|1293590
|5405
|Ladakh
|1346
|12735
|145
|Lakshadweep
|1247
|1759
|4
|Madhya Pradesh
|87189
|495367
|5812
|Maharashtra
|670459
|3981658
|70284
|Manipur
|1823
|29923
|415
|Meghalaya
|1821
|15429
|179
|Mizoram
|1296
|5046
|16
|Nagaland
|1529
|12712
|109
|Odisha
|62979
|397575
|2068
|Puducherry
|10620
|49908
|833
|Punjab
|60108
|315845
|9317
|Rajasthan
|189178
|440215
|4558
|Sikkim
|1808
|6484
|149
|Tamil Nadu
|120444
|1072322
|14346
|Telangana
|80135
|373933
|2417
|Tripura
|1542
|33782
|399
|Uttarakhand
|53612
|135206
|2802
|Uttar Pradesh
|295752
|1004447
|13162
|West Bengal
|118495
|733359
|11539
|Total
|3413642
|16293003
|218959
(Note: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Though India saw a dip in its daily cases on Monday, this could be attributed to the fact that less tests are conducted on weekends in most of the states.
Another lockdown or not?
While India has been reporting a continuous spike in cases, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre and states to consider imposing lockdown to break the chain of the virus.
However, a report by The Times of India has claimed that the Centre is not interested in imposing a nationwide lockdown like the one imposed in March last year. However, it has reportedly asked states to impose "customised lockdowns" to control the surge.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has held several meetings with top officials over the past fews days, had last month said that the Centre might not imposed another lockdown to control COVID-19 pandemic.
