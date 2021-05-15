India Coronavirus News: The dip led to a fall in India's active COVID-19 cases which now comprise 15.41 per cent of the total caseload.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday saw a dip in daily COVID-19 cases and deaths as the country reported 3.26 lakh fresh infections and 3,890 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. The dip led to a fall in India's active COVID-19 cases which now comprise 15.41 per cent of the total caseload. Currently, India has 36.73 active cases while the total tally is hovering around 2.43 crore.

India's death toll, on the other hand, stands at 2.66 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.09 per cent, the lowest in the world. Meanwhile, 2.04 crore patients have recovered from the infection so far, taking the country's recovery rate to 83.50 per cent.

Delhi and Maharashtra, the two worst-hit states in India, particularly saw a dip in their cases. While the former reported just 8,506 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the latter saw a single-day spike of 39,923 infections, the lowest surge since March 31.

On the other hand, the situation also improved in Bihar, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh after the three states reported 7,494, 8,068 and 8,087 fresh cases respectively.

However, Karnataka and West Bengal continued to report a surge in cases despite strict COVID-19-induced restrictions. As per the West Bengal Health Department, 20,846 COVID-19 cases and 139 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

Here is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 232 6225 85 Andhra Pradesh 203787 1175843 9173 Arunachal Pradesh 2202 19094 77 Assam 43325 274247 2060 Bihar 89564 544445 3670 Chandigarh 8158 45268 617 Chhattisgarh 115964 772500 11461 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 927 8404 4 Delhi 71794 1288280 20907 Goa 32387 98200 1998 Gujarat 117373 609031 8944 Haryana 99007 570227 6402 Himachal Pradesh 39623 111896 2198 Jammu and Kashmir 52001 181762 3027 Jharkhand 45056 260602 4366 Karnataka 598625 1510557 21085 Kerala 442550 1636790 6243 Ladakh 1554 14439 163 Lakshadweep 1163 3392 13 Madhya Pradesh 104444 605423 6841 Maharashtra 521683 4707980 79552 Manipur 5898 31872 552 Meghalaya 4014 17909 280 Mizoram 2065 6411 23 Nagaland 3741 13600 190 Odisha 94740 491674 2273 Puducherry 17424 62424 1099 Punjab 79359 393148 11477 Rajasthan 212753 616589 6472 Sikkim 3002 7655 198 Tamil Nadu 195339 1318982 17056 Telangana 54832 462981 2896 Tripura 4230 35396 429 Uttarakhand 79379 193780 4426 Uttar Pradesh 193815 1385855 16957 West Bengal 131792 950017 12993 Total 3673802 20432898 266207

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Though India reported a decline in cases on Saturday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the current situation in India is "hugely concerning", adding that the COVID-19 pandemic will be "far more deadly" than the first in its second year.

"India remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths. And we thank all the stakeholders who are supporting India," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma