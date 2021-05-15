India sees dip in active cases as it reports 3.26 lakh fresh cases, 3,890 deaths | Check state-wise tally here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday saw a dip in daily COVID-19 cases and deaths as the country reported 3.26 lakh fresh infections and 3,890 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. The dip led to a fall in India's active COVID-19 cases which now comprise 15.41 per cent of the total caseload. Currently, India has 36.73 active cases while the total tally is hovering around 2.43 crore.
India's death toll, on the other hand, stands at 2.66 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.09 per cent, the lowest in the world. Meanwhile, 2.04 crore patients have recovered from the infection so far, taking the country's recovery rate to 83.50 per cent.
Delhi and Maharashtra, the two worst-hit states in India, particularly saw a dip in their cases. While the former reported just 8,506 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the latter saw a single-day spike of 39,923 infections, the lowest surge since March 31.
On the other hand, the situation also improved in Bihar, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh after the three states reported 7,494, 8,068 and 8,087 fresh cases respectively.
However, Karnataka and West Bengal continued to report a surge in cases despite strict COVID-19-induced restrictions. As per the West Bengal Health Department, 20,846 COVID-19 cases and 139 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.
Here is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|232
|6225
|85
|Andhra Pradesh
|203787
|1175843
|9173
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2202
|19094
|77
|Assam
|43325
|274247
|2060
|Bihar
|89564
|544445
|3670
|Chandigarh
|8158
|45268
|617
|Chhattisgarh
|115964
|772500
|11461
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|927
|8404
|4
|Delhi
|71794
|1288280
|20907
|Goa
|32387
|98200
|1998
|Gujarat
|117373
|609031
|8944
|Haryana
|99007
|570227
|6402
|Himachal Pradesh
|39623
|111896
|2198
|Jammu and Kashmir
|52001
|181762
|3027
|Jharkhand
|45056
|260602
|4366
|Karnataka
|598625
|1510557
|21085
|Kerala
|442550
|1636790
|6243
|Ladakh
|1554
|14439
|163
|Lakshadweep
|1163
|3392
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|104444
|605423
|6841
|Maharashtra
|521683
|4707980
|79552
|Manipur
|5898
|31872
|552
|Meghalaya
|4014
|17909
|280
|Mizoram
|2065
|6411
|23
|Nagaland
|3741
|13600
|190
|Odisha
|94740
|491674
|2273
|Puducherry
|17424
|62424
|1099
|Punjab
|79359
|393148
|11477
|Rajasthan
|212753
|616589
|6472
|Sikkim
|3002
|7655
|198
|Tamil Nadu
|195339
|1318982
|17056
|Telangana
|54832
|462981
|2896
|Tripura
|4230
|35396
|429
|Uttarakhand
|79379
|193780
|4426
|Uttar Pradesh
|193815
|1385855
|16957
|West Bengal
|131792
|950017
|12993
|Total
|3673802
|20432898
|266207
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Though India reported a decline in cases on Saturday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the current situation in India is "hugely concerning", adding that the COVID-19 pandemic will be "far more deadly" than the first in its second year.
"India remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths. And we thank all the stakeholders who are supporting India," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
Related Topics:
- india coronavirus news
- india top news
- breaking news
- coronavirus latest updates
- coronavirus updates
- coronavirus news
- coronavirus disease
- coronavirus precautions
- coronavirus vaccine
- coronavirus
- covid 19
- coronavirus india
- coronavirus lockdown
- india lockdown
- covid 19 lockdown
- coronavirus death toll
- india covid 19 patient count