New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a massive decline in new COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, reported less than 3 lakh fresh infections taking the overall caseload in the country to near the 4-crore mark. The country, meanwhile, reported over 600 deaths, in the same span of time, to take the total fatalities in India to over the 4.90-lakh mark.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India registered 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 3,97,99,202. Today's caseload is 16.3 per cent lower than yesterday's 3.06 lakh cases. The death toll in the country further climbed to 4,90,462 after 614 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours.

As per the data by the health ministry, the active cases have decreased to 22,36,842 and comprise 5.62 per cent of the total infections. A reduction of 12,493 cases has been recorded in active cases in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.15 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.52 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 17.17 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 3,70,71, 898, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent, it said.

Maharashtra added 28,286 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 75,35,511, while 36 fatalities put the total number of deaths at 1,42,151. Mumbai reported under 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, making it the lowest daily spike in cases in nearly a month for the city.

Delhi added 5,760 new cases, a daily caseload that is 37 per cent down from yesterday's figure (9,197). At 11.79 per cent, the positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) saw a dip from 13.3 per cent a day before. The national capital has been seeing a decline in daily infections after witnessing a peak on January 13, when it touched 28,867 daily cases.

In the south, Karnataka reported 46,426 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, three days after the state lifted the weekend curfew. On the other hand, the daily Covid curve in Tamil Nadu saw a marginal improvement with the state registering 30,215 new infections, in comparison to the 30,580 recorded the previous day.

