New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In yet another world record, India on Monday reported 3,52,991 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,812 fatalities that pushed the country's total caseload and death toll to 1.73 crore and 1.95 lakh respectively, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates.

The active cases in India have crossed the grim mark of 28.13 lakh while 2.19 lakh COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1.43 crore, it added. 

The Health Ministry said that the fatality rate in India stands at 1.13 per cent, the lowest in the world, while the recovery rate has dropped to 83.05 per cent due to the continuous surge in daily cases.

The unprecedented surge in daily cases have led to a severe shortage of essential medical equipment and medicines, including liquid oxygen and Remdesivir, to treat severe and critical COVID-19 patients, especially in Maharashtra and Delhi.

Amid this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the week-long lockdown imposed last Monday will continue till May 3 as he urged citizens across the national capital to follow appropriate COVID behaviour to break the chain of the infection.

Apart from Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh have also imposed fresh curbs and restrictions in parts of their states to break the chain of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

Following is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 138 5410 66
Andhra Pradesh 81471 931839 7616
Arunachal Pradesh 550 16940 56
Assam 15545 218958 1186
Bihar 81961 306753 2087
Chandigarh 4902 32608 433
Chhattisgarh 122963 509622 7111
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1904 4471 4
Delhi 93080 897804 13898
Goa 12078 62113 993
Gujarat 107594 367972 6171
Haryana 69384 340247 3703
Himachal Pradesh 13411 71423 1304
Jammu and Kashmir 18064 138184 2126
Jharkhand 45592 148364 1888
Karnataka 234502 1055612 14283
Kerala 198904 1173202 5080
Ladakh 1972 11129 136
Lakshadweep 1044 917 1
Madhya Pradesh 89363 391299 5041
Maharashtra 696298 3468610 63928
Manipur 705 29193 383
Meghalaya 1244 14384 158
Mizoram 712 4663 13
Nagaland 558 12350 95
Odisha 39893 359467 1981
Puducherry 6767 44767 737
Punjab 46565 277189 8356
Rajasthan 127616 367485 3527
Sikkim 798 6223 137
Tamil Nadu 100668 952186 13475
Telengana 62929 330304 1999
Tripura 727 33408 394
Uttarakhand 33330 112001 2102
Uttar Pradesh 288144 752211 10959
West Bengal 81375 635802 10884
Total 2682751 14085110 192311

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Meanwhile, the US, UK, France and Germany on Sunday came forward to help India amid the crisis and said that they will supply all necessary essential equipment, including medical oxygen, to New Delhi to help it deal with the situation.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," said US President Joe Biden in a tweet.

