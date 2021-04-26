India Coronavirus News: The active cases in India have crossed the grim mark of 28.13 lakh while 2.19 lakh COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In yet another world record, India on Monday reported 3,52,991 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,812 fatalities that pushed the country's total caseload and death toll to 1.73 crore and 1.95 lakh respectively, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates.

The active cases in India have crossed the grim mark of 28.13 lakh while 2.19 lakh COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1.43 crore, it added.

The Health Ministry said that the fatality rate in India stands at 1.13 per cent, the lowest in the world, while the recovery rate has dropped to 83.05 per cent due to the continuous surge in daily cases.

The unprecedented surge in daily cases have led to a severe shortage of essential medical equipment and medicines, including liquid oxygen and Remdesivir, to treat severe and critical COVID-19 patients, especially in Maharashtra and Delhi.

Amid this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the week-long lockdown imposed last Monday will continue till May 3 as he urged citizens across the national capital to follow appropriate COVID behaviour to break the chain of the infection.

Apart from Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh have also imposed fresh curbs and restrictions in parts of their states to break the chain of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

Following is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 138 5410 66 Andhra Pradesh 81471 931839 7616 Arunachal Pradesh 550 16940 56 Assam 15545 218958 1186 Bihar 81961 306753 2087 Chandigarh 4902 32608 433 Chhattisgarh 122963 509622 7111 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1904 4471 4 Delhi 93080 897804 13898 Goa 12078 62113 993 Gujarat 107594 367972 6171 Haryana 69384 340247 3703 Himachal Pradesh 13411 71423 1304 Jammu and Kashmir 18064 138184 2126 Jharkhand 45592 148364 1888 Karnataka 234502 1055612 14283 Kerala 198904 1173202 5080 Ladakh 1972 11129 136 Lakshadweep 1044 917 1 Madhya Pradesh 89363 391299 5041 Maharashtra 696298 3468610 63928 Manipur 705 29193 383 Meghalaya 1244 14384 158 Mizoram 712 4663 13 Nagaland 558 12350 95 Odisha 39893 359467 1981 Puducherry 6767 44767 737 Punjab 46565 277189 8356 Rajasthan 127616 367485 3527 Sikkim 798 6223 137 Tamil Nadu 100668 952186 13475 Telengana 62929 330304 1999 Tripura 727 33408 394 Uttarakhand 33330 112001 2102 Uttar Pradesh 288144 752211 10959 West Bengal 81375 635802 10884 Total 2682751 14085110 192311

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Meanwhile, the US, UK, France and Germany on Sunday came forward to help India amid the crisis and said that they will supply all necessary essential equipment, including medical oxygen, to New Delhi to help it deal with the situation.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," said US President Joe Biden in a tweet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma