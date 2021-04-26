India sees another spike of 3.52 lakh COVID-19 cases, 2,800 deaths as states, UTs face oxygen shortage
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In yet another world record, India on Monday reported 3,52,991 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,812 fatalities that pushed the country's total caseload and death toll to 1.73 crore and 1.95 lakh respectively, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates.
The active cases in India have crossed the grim mark of 28.13 lakh while 2.19 lakh COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1.43 crore, it added.
The Health Ministry said that the fatality rate in India stands at 1.13 per cent, the lowest in the world, while the recovery rate has dropped to 83.05 per cent due to the continuous surge in daily cases.
The unprecedented surge in daily cases have led to a severe shortage of essential medical equipment and medicines, including liquid oxygen and Remdesivir, to treat severe and critical COVID-19 patients, especially in Maharashtra and Delhi.
Amid this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the week-long lockdown imposed last Monday will continue till May 3 as he urged citizens across the national capital to follow appropriate COVID behaviour to break the chain of the infection.
Apart from Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh have also imposed fresh curbs and restrictions in parts of their states to break the chain of the deadly COVID-19 infection.
Following is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|138
|5410
|66
|Andhra Pradesh
|81471
|931839
|7616
|Arunachal Pradesh
|550
|16940
|56
|Assam
|15545
|218958
|1186
|Bihar
|81961
|306753
|2087
|Chandigarh
|4902
|32608
|433
|Chhattisgarh
|122963
|509622
|7111
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1904
|4471
|4
|Delhi
|93080
|897804
|13898
|Goa
|12078
|62113
|993
|Gujarat
|107594
|367972
|6171
|Haryana
|69384
|340247
|3703
|Himachal Pradesh
|13411
|71423
|1304
|Jammu and Kashmir
|18064
|138184
|2126
|Jharkhand
|45592
|148364
|1888
|Karnataka
|234502
|1055612
|14283
|Kerala
|198904
|1173202
|5080
|Ladakh
|1972
|11129
|136
|Lakshadweep
|1044
|917
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|89363
|391299
|5041
|Maharashtra
|696298
|3468610
|63928
|Manipur
|705
|29193
|383
|Meghalaya
|1244
|14384
|158
|Mizoram
|712
|4663
|13
|Nagaland
|558
|12350
|95
|Odisha
|39893
|359467
|1981
|Puducherry
|6767
|44767
|737
|Punjab
|46565
|277189
|8356
|Rajasthan
|127616
|367485
|3527
|Sikkim
|798
|6223
|137
|Tamil Nadu
|100668
|952186
|13475
|Telengana
|62929
|330304
|1999
|Tripura
|727
|33408
|394
|Uttarakhand
|33330
|112001
|2102
|Uttar Pradesh
|288144
|752211
|10959
|West Bengal
|81375
|635802
|10884
|Total
|2682751
|14085110
|192311
Meanwhile, the US, UK, France and Germany on Sunday came forward to help India amid the crisis and said that they will supply all necessary essential equipment, including medical oxygen, to New Delhi to help it deal with the situation.
"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," said US President Joe Biden in a tweet.
