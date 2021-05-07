India recorded 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, which took the total COVID cases in the country to 2,14,91,598, while the death toll reached 2,34,083 after 3,915 deaths.

According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, India recorded 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, which took the total COVID cases in the country to 2,14,91,598, while the death toll reached 2,34,083 after 3,915 deaths, the second-highest single-day rise, were recorded in the same time span.

Meanwhile, the country also witnessed 3,31,507 discharges in a day which took the total recoveries in India to 1,76,12,351, while the total number of people vaccinated in the country stood at 16,49,73,058. The active cases in the country rose subsequently and climbed up to over 36 lakh as the daily infections create another new record today.

Registering a steady rise, the active cases in the country reached 36,45,164 comprising nearly 17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped further below 81 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,76,12,351, while the case fatality rate was recorded at over 1.08 per cent.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan