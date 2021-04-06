India on Monday reported 96,982 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a day after the country saw its highest-ever single-day spike of over 1 lakh infections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India reported 96,982 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a day after the country saw its highest-ever single-day spike of over 1 lakh infections. Meanwhile, 446 deaths were reported in the same time span. The fresh infections have taken the country's caseload to over 1.26 crore whereas the death toll now stands at 1,65,547.

Registering a steady increase for the 27th day in row, the active cases have increased to 7,88,223 comprising 6.21 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.48 per cent, the data stated. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,32,279, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.

Maharashtra recorded 47,288 fresh coronavirus positive cases, a day after seeing the highest spike of 57,074 infections, and 155 fatalities. Mumbai city reported 9,879 fresh cases and 21 fatalities in the day.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096.

However, the slight dip in cases as compared to Sunday can be attributed to the decreased number of tests conducted on Sundays, which eventually reflects on the number of cases reported on Monday, and sometimes on Tuesday as well, since the results of RT-PCR tests take 24 to 48 hours to arrive.

The alarming spike in cases and deaths have prompted the states, specially Maharashtra, to reimpose stricter curbs like partial lockdown and night curfews to contain the spread of the virus.

The Centre has convened another round of meetings with chief ministers and state health ministers over the next three days amid growing calls on Monday to open up the vaccination drive against the disease to all age groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, sources said. It was for the first time on Monday that COVID infections jumped by over one lakh since the first case was detected in the country on January 30 last year.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta