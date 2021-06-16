India recorded 62,224 new COVID-19 cases taking the total cases in the country to 2,96,33,105, while the death toll rose to 3,79,573 after 2,542 deaths were recorded due to the deadly pathogen from across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the sharp decline in new cases, India, during the last 24 hours, reported nearly 63,000 fresh infections of COVID-19 taking the overall caseload in the country to over 2.96-crore mark. The death toll also climbed up to near the 3.80-lakh mark after the country registered more than 2,500 fatalities in the same span of time.

The active cases further declined to 8,65,432 comprising 2.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.80 per cent. A net decline of 47,946 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.22 per cent. It has been less than five per cent for nine consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 4.17 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 34th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,83,88,100, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.28 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, amid the concerns over the Delta plus variant of COVID-19, which is said to be a mutation of the Delta variant that led to the outbreak of the second wave in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that it is not yet a variant concern noting that its presence has to be assessed and tracked in the country.

"This is a variant of interest that has not yet been classified as a variant of concern. A variant of concern is in which we have understood that there are adverse consequences to humanity by an increase in transmissibility and severity. This is not known yet about the Delta plus variant,” NITI Aayog Member VK Paul said.

“But scientifically the effect and change of Delta plus have to be watched through our INSACOG system. This has to be detected and we have to see its presence in the country," he added.

Highlighting the improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the country, the government said an almost 85 per cent decline in daily Covid cases has been noted since the highest reported peak on May 7 and the number of districts reporting more than 100 daily cases has reduced from 531 as recorded in the week ending May 4 to 165 in the week ending June 13.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan