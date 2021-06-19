As per the Union Health Ministry, the active caseload in the country came down below the 8-lakh mark and reached 7,60,019 following 97,743 discharges during the last 24 hours. The active caseload is the lowest in the last 74 days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 60,000 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the country to near the grim milestone of the 3-crore mark. The death toll due to the deadly virus also climbed up to 3.85 lakh after nearly 1,700 people succumbed to the virus during the span of 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India reported 60,753 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 2,98,23,546. The death toll in the country rose to 3,85,137 after 1,647 deaths due to the deadly virus were reported from across the country.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the active caseload in the country came down below the 8-lakh mark and reached 7,60,019, comprising 2.55 per cent of the total infections, following 97,743 discharges during the last 24 hours. The active caseload is the lowest in the last 74 days.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.16 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily positivity rate was recorded 2.98 per cent. It has been less than five per cent for 12 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.58 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 37th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 2,86,78,390, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.29 per cent, the data said.

