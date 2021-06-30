Meanwhile, this is the lowest daily deaths the country has reported since April 9 when 794 deaths were recorded during the span of 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the decline, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 46,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.03 crore. The death toll due to the deadly virus in the country also reached closer to the grim milestone of the 4-lakh mark after over 800 fatalities were recorded in the country in the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India recorded 45,951 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to 3,03,62,848, while the death toll due to the coronavirus also climbed up to 3,98,454 after 87 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

The country reported less than 50,000 new COVID-19 infections for the third consecutive day today, however, the daily cases today are almost 20 per cent higher than yesterday's 37,566 infections. Meanwhile, this is the lowest daily deaths the country has reported since April 9 when 794 deaths were recorded during the span of 24 hours.

Also, this is the third consecutive day when the country reported less than 1,000 deaths. On Monday, the country had recorded 977 deaths while on Tuesday 907 fatalities were reported from across the country.

The active cases further declined to 5,37,064 comprising 1.77 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.92 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 per cent. It has been less than five per cent for 23 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.69 per cent. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 48th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,94,27,330 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan