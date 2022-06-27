India Sees 45% Spike In New COVID Cases With 17,073 Infections; Active Caseload Rises To 94,420

COVID-19 Cases In India: India registered 17,073 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the overall cases in the country to 4,34,07,046.

By Talibuddin Khan
Mon, 27 Jun 2022 10:06 AM IST
Minute Read
India Sees 45% Spike In New COVID Cases With 17,073 Infections; Active Caseload Rises To 94,420
Healthcare workers collect samples of passengers arriving from other states for the COVID-19 testing. (ANI Photo)

India registered another spike in new COVID cases after the country logged over 17,000 fresh infections during the last 24 hours, a 45 increase from yesterday. Today's new cases took the total COVID caseload in the country to 4.34 crore. The country also registered 21 fresh fatalities in the same span of time taking the overall death toll to above 5.25 lakh.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, India registered 17,073 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the overall cases in the country to 4,34,07,046. Meanwhile, the death toll also rose to 5,25,020 after 21 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours, the data said.

The active caseload in the country also climbed up to 94,420 comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 1,844 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, the data stated.

Also Read
TRS To Support Yashwant Sinha In Presidential Polls; KTR To Attend..
TRS To Support Yashwant Sinha In Presidential Polls; KTR To Attend..

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.57 per cent while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.62 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.39 per cent, the data said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,87,606, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

Also Read
'India Shining At Every Front, Leading Industry 4.0 Revolution: PM Modi In..
'India Shining At Every Front, Leading Industry 4.0 Revolution: PM Modi In..

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to witness a surge in new infections with the state reporting 6,493 COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Sunday taking the tally to 79,62,666 and the death toll to 1,47,905. The active caseload in the state is 24,608, the data stated.

Tamil Nadu's daily coronavirus cases rose sharply as 1,472 infections were logged on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 34,68,344. The toll remained unchanged at 38,026 with no fresh fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. As many as 691 people have recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,22,860 leaving 7,458 active cases.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andhra Pradesh 576 2305685 14731
Arunachal Pradesh 4 64216 296
Assam 256 716343 7988
Bihar 694 819108 12257
Chandigarh 495 91892 1165
Chhattisgarh 696 1139010 14036
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 11449 4
Delhi 4939 1900206 26253
Goa 928 243278 3835
Gujarat 2463 1216719 10946
Haryana 3089 1000283 10622
Himachal Pradesh 319 281282 4141
Jammu and Kashmir 321 449721 4756
Jharkhand 232 430177 5320
Karnataka 4438 3920283 40114
Kerala*** 27772 6526341 69951
Ladakh 49 28085 228
Lakshadweep 4 11351 52
Madhya Pradesh 462 1032805 10740
Maharashtra 24608 7790153 147905
Manipur 11 135124 2120
Meghalaya 29 92282 1594
Mizoram 171 228031 702
Nagaland 3 34742 761
Odisha 440 1279693 9126
Puducherry 238 164105 1962
Punjab 908 743535 17766
Rajasthan 858 1277536 9563
Sikkim 14 38738 453
Tamil Nadu 7458 3422860 38026
Telangana 3762 791182 4111
Tripura 5 99967 923
Uttarakhand 702 430130 7695
Uttar Pradesh 3653 2061350 23533
West Bengal 3777 1999979 21216
Total# 94420 42787606 525020
Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.