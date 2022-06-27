India Sees 45% Spike In New COVID Cases With 17,073 Infections; Active Caseload Rises To 94,420

India registered another spike in new COVID cases after the country logged over 17,000 fresh infections during the last 24 hours, a 45 increase from yesterday. Today's new cases took the total COVID caseload in the country to 4.34 crore. The country also registered 21 fresh fatalities in the same span of time taking the overall death toll to above 5.25 lakh.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, India registered 17,073 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the overall cases in the country to 4,34,07,046. Meanwhile, the death toll also rose to 5,25,020 after 21 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours, the data said.

The active caseload in the country also climbed up to 94,420 comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 1,844 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, the data stated.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.57 per cent while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.62 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.39 per cent, the data said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,87,606, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to witness a surge in new infections with the state reporting 6,493 COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Sunday taking the tally to 79,62,666 and the death toll to 1,47,905. The active caseload in the state is 24,608, the data stated.

Tamil Nadu's daily coronavirus cases rose sharply as 1,472 infections were logged on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 34,68,344. The toll remained unchanged at 38,026 with no fresh fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. As many as 691 people have recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,22,860 leaving 7,458 active cases.

Check state-wise list here: