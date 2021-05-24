India sees 4,454 deaths in last 24 hours, highest in a day; toll tops 3 lakh mark, active cases now less than 28 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 toll crossed the grim mark of 3 lakh on Monday after the country reported 4,454 fatalities, the highest in a day, in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while adding that 2.22 lakh new positives were reported during the same time span.
As per the Health Ministry, India's fatality rate stands at 1.13 per cent with 3.03 lakh deaths while the recovery rate has improved to 88.69 per cent as 2.37 crore patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, the total caseload in the country has reached 2.67 crore, out of which 27.20 lakh are active cases, the Health Ministry noted.
Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|268
|6473
|103
|Andhra Pradesh
|209237
|1361464
|10126
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2899
|21096
|98
|Assam
|53111
|313333
|2739
|Bihar
|40692
|644335
|4549
|Chandigarh
|4874
|52913
|702
|Chhattisgarh
|65774
|870640
|12586
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|521
|9462
|4
|Delhi
|27610
|1366056
|23202
|Goa
|17277
|126800
|2383
|Gujarat
|75134
|703760
|9576
|Haryana
|42816
|687700
|7512
|Himachal Pradesh
|25979
|150289
|2766
|Jammu and Kashmir
|47437
|219620
|3564
|Jharkhand
|19499
|306080
|4838
|Karnataka
|473007
|1926615
|25282
|Kerala
|277973
|2062635
|7358
|Ladakh
|1522
|15707
|178
|Lakshadweep
|2050
|4537
|24
|Madhya Pradesh
|57766
|699014
|7558
|Maharashtra
|351005
|5140272
|88620
|Manipur
|6534
|36867
|688
|Meghalaya
|7680
|21542
|459
|Mizoram
|2461
|7839
|33
|Nagaland
|4678
|15105
|285
|Odisha
|100288
|589610
|2484
|Puducherry
|16851
|77850
|1359
|Punjab
|57505
|468208
|13281
|Rajasthan
|112218
|796121
|7703
|Sikkim
|3317
|9591
|224
|Tamil Nadu
|294143
|1527733
|20468
|Telangana
|40489
|509663
|3125
|Tripura
|7961
|38099
|465
|Uttarakhand
|54735
|252979
|5805
|Uttar Pradesh
|84880
|1565802
|19209
|West Bengal
|130525
|1122201
|14364
|Total
|2720716
|23728011
|303720
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
India, hit by the second wave of the pandemic, was seeing a massive rise in daily cases since mid-March. However, there has been a considerable decline in cases after most of the states and union territories (UTs) across the country imposed strict curbs, including lockdowns and night curfews, to break the chain of the virus.
Though the country is witnessing a dip in cases, states and UTs have extended the curbs till May-end, fearing that any 'laxity' would once again lead to a surge in cases.
On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while extending the lockdown till May 31, said that the restrictions will be lifted in a "phased manner" after June 1 if cases continue to decline. Similarly, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also hinted at lifting the restrictions after June 1 in a "restricted manner".
