New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 toll crossed the grim mark of 3 lakh on Monday after the country reported 4,454 fatalities, the highest in a day, in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while adding that 2.22 lakh new positives were reported during the same time span.

As per the Health Ministry, India's fatality rate stands at 1.13 per cent with 3.03 lakh deaths while the recovery rate has improved to 88.69 per cent as 2.37 crore patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, the total caseload in the country has reached 2.67 crore, out of which 27.20 lakh are active cases, the Health Ministry noted.

Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 268 6473 103 Andhra Pradesh 209237 1361464 10126 Arunachal Pradesh 2899 21096 98 Assam 53111 313333 2739 Bihar 40692 644335 4549 Chandigarh 4874 52913 702 Chhattisgarh 65774 870640 12586 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 521 9462 4 Delhi 27610 1366056 23202 Goa 17277 126800 2383 Gujarat 75134 703760 9576 Haryana 42816 687700 7512 Himachal Pradesh 25979 150289 2766 Jammu and Kashmir 47437 219620 3564 Jharkhand 19499 306080 4838 Karnataka 473007 1926615 25282 Kerala 277973 2062635 7358 Ladakh 1522 15707 178 Lakshadweep 2050 4537 24 Madhya Pradesh 57766 699014 7558 Maharashtra 351005 5140272 88620 Manipur 6534 36867 688 Meghalaya 7680 21542 459 Mizoram 2461 7839 33 Nagaland 4678 15105 285 Odisha 100288 589610 2484 Puducherry 16851 77850 1359 Punjab 57505 468208 13281 Rajasthan 112218 796121 7703 Sikkim 3317 9591 224 Tamil Nadu 294143 1527733 20468 Telangana 40489 509663 3125 Tripura 7961 38099 465 Uttarakhand 54735 252979 5805 Uttar Pradesh 84880 1565802 19209 West Bengal 130525 1122201 14364 Total 2720716 23728011 303720

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

India, hit by the second wave of the pandemic, was seeing a massive rise in daily cases since mid-March. However, there has been a considerable decline in cases after most of the states and union territories (UTs) across the country imposed strict curbs, including lockdowns and night curfews, to break the chain of the virus.

Though the country is witnessing a dip in cases, states and UTs have extended the curbs till May-end, fearing that any 'laxity' would once again lead to a surge in cases.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while extending the lockdown till May 31, said that the restrictions will be lifted in a "phased manner" after June 1 if cases continue to decline. Similarly, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also hinted at lifting the restrictions after June 1 in a "restricted manner".

