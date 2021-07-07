Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 55th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,97,99,534, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a spike of almost 10,000 cases, India, during the last 24 hours recorded over 43,000 new cases of COVID-19 further increasing the total caseload in the country to 3.06 crore. India had recorded 34,703 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which was the lowest single-day spike in the last 11 days. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 4.04 lakh after the country reported more than 900 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India's COVID-19 tally reached 3,06,63,665 after the country witnessed 43,733 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the deadly virus also rose to 4,04,21 after 930 people succumbed to the coronavirus during the same span of time.

The active cases have further declined to, 4,59,920 and comprise 1.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.18 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.29 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 16 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.39 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 55th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,97,99,534, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated. The ministry also said that cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 36.13 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan