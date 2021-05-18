India Coronavirus News: Meanwhile, in another relief, the active caseload in the country also dropped to 33.53 lakh after more than 4.22 lakh discharges took place from across the country during the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After witnessing a steady rise for nearly a month, the daily new infections in India continued to fall significantly with the country recording 2.63 lakh new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. However, in contrast to the fall in daily cases, the death toll in India rose significantly after over 4,300 COVID-19, the highest single-day rise, fatalities were reported in the same span of time. Meanwhile, in another relief, the active caseload in the country also dropped to 33.53 lakh after more than 4.22 lakh discharges took place from across the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data, India, during the last 24 hours, registered 2,63,533 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,52,28,996, while the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 2,78,719 after 4,329 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the same span of time. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data on Tuesday morning stated.

After a steady rise for more than a month, the active cases in the country dropped to 33,53,765, comprising 13.29 per cent of the total infections, after 4,22,436 discharges were recorded in the last 24 hours. The discharges on Monday took the overall discharges in the country to 2,15,96,512 improving the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 85.60 per cent. As per the data by Health Ministry on Monday, the active caseload was at 35.16 lakh.

This is the second consecutive day after April 21 when the country witnessed less than 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the country had reported 2.81 lakh cases and 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours, while 3.78 lakh patients recovered from the infection during the same period.

India, hit by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, has been witnessing a dip in daily cases over the past few days. However, the Health Ministry has warned against any kind of laxity and asked states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that all necessary COVID-19 protocols are followed.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan