New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active cases witnessed a dip for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as the discharges overtook the new infections. India, during the last 24 hours, nearly 3.50 lakh COVID-19 cases while over 3.55 lakh people discharged from the hospitals across the country. However, the daily fatalities created a new record with more than 4,200 deaths in the same span of time.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India reported 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,33,40,938, while the death toll reached 2,54,197 after 4,205 deaths were reported during the same span of time.

As per the data, a total of 3,55,338 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 1,93,82,642 being cured of COVID to date improving the recovery rate to 83.04 per cent. The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,52,35,991 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 24,46,674 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

Registering a steady rise after almost two months, the active cases in the country have reduced to 37,04,099 comprising 15.87 per cent of the total infections, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, as per the data.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan