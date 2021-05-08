Meanwhile, at over 4.01 lakh, the daily infections, however, registered a dip from the last two days when the country recorded over 4.10 lakh cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths, India, during the last 24 hours recorded nearly 4,200 fatalities to take the overall death toll in the country near another grim milestone of 2.40 lakh. Meanwhile, at over 4.01 lakh, the daily infections, however, registered a dip from the last two days when the country recorded over 4.10 lakh cases.

As per the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday morning, India registered a total of 4,01,078 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours which took the total caseload in the country to 2,18,92,676, while 4,187 fatalities due to the deadly pathogen took the overall death toll in the country to 2,38,270.

Meanwhile, the total discharges in the country also reached 1,79,30,960 after 3,18,609 people were discharged from the hospitals after recovering from the COVID-19 from across the country.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,23,446, comprising 17.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,79,30, 960, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent.

This is the fourth time after May 1 that India has crossed the four-lakh mark of new cases in the last 24 hours. On Friday, India recorded 4,14,188 cases, while on Thursday, the country registered 4.12 lakh cases and 3,980 deaths -- the highest till then. In the past 16 days, India has continued with over three lakh cases, while over 3,000 casualties were recorded for the last 10 days.

Twelve states have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases each at present, while the count is between 50,000 and one lakh in seven, the Health Ministry said as the country battles a second wave of the viral disease. The positivity rate is currently above 15 per cent in 24 states in the country and in the range of 5-15 per cent in nine, it added.

As per the data, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh are among states and union territories showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases. However, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among those showing an upward trend in daily new cases of the infection.

The Health Ministry also asked the states to prioritise beneficiaries awaiting their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and ensure timely completion of the recommended vaccination schedule.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan