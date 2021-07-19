India sees 38,164 new COVID cases, 499 deaths in last 24 hours; active caseload declines to 4.21 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 38,000 new COVID-19 cases further increasing the country's total caseload to over 3.11 crores. In another low in nearly 4 months, the country recorded less than 500 deaths which took the death toll in the country to over 4.14 lakh.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Monday morning, the country recorded 38,64 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 3,11,44,229. The death toll also climbed up to 4,14,108 after 499 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours. This is the lowest single-day death toll in nearly four months. The country had recorded less than 500 deaths on April 4 when 446 deaths were recorded in a day.
COVID Numbers in India:
Cases and Death in last 24 hours: 38,164 and 499 deaths
Total cases: 3,11,44,229
Active cases: 4,21,665
Total recoveries: 3,03,08,456
Death toll: 4,14,108
Total vaccination: 40,64,81,493
The active cases have declined to 4,21,665 and comprise 1.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decrease of 995 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 28 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.08 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,08,456 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|7365
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|24708
|1902256
|13132
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4211
|38407
|202
|Assam
|17815
|524469
|4999
|Bihar
|725
|713591
|9629
|Chandigarh
|50
|61030
|809
|Chhattisgarh
|3719
|982638
|13496
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|18
|10575
|4
|Delhi
|592
|1409910
|25027
|Goa
|1562
|165067
|3111
|Gujarat
|493
|813928
|10076
|Haryana
|817
|759123
|9599
|Himachal Pradesh
|1007
|199877
|3507
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1919
|313618
|4364
|Jharkhand
|327
|341234
|5120
|Karnataka
|29314
|2818476
|36157
|Kerala
|125535
|3020052
|15350
|Ladakh
|103
|19948
|206
|Lakshadweep
|68
|9947
|49
|Madhya Pradesh
|219
|780927
|10512
|Maharashtra
|106809
|5980350
|127031
|Manipur
|9676
|73770
|1376
|Meghalaya
|3979
|52464
|945
|Mizoram
|6003
|21363
|122
|Nagaland
|1149
|25005
|528
|Odisha
|18850
|930418
|5058
|Puducherry
|1124
|116801
|1778
|Punjab
|1046
|581055
|16233
|Rajasthan
|472
|943938
|8950
|Sikkim
|2308
|20760
|324
|Tamil Nadu
|27897
|2473781
|33724
|Telangana
|9824
|623044
|3759
|Tripura
|4314
|68859
|728
|Uttarakhand
|623
|333473
|7356
|Uttar Pradesh
|1262
|1683866
|22719
|West Bengal
|13111
|1487071
|17999
|Total#
|421665
|30308456
|414108
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan