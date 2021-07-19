The death toll also climbed up to 4,14,108 after 499 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours. This is the lowest single-day death toll in nearly four months.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Monday morning, the country recorded 38,64 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 3,11,44,229. The death toll also climbed up to 4,14,108 after 499 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours. This is the lowest single-day death toll in nearly four months. The country had recorded less than 500 deaths on April 4 when 446 deaths were recorded in a day.

COVID Numbers in India:

Cases and Death in last 24 hours: 38,164 and 499 deaths

Total cases: 3,11,44,229

Active cases: 4,21,665

Total recoveries: 3,03,08,456

Death toll: 4,14,108

Total vaccination: 40,64,81,493

The active cases have declined to 4,21,665 and comprise 1.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decrease of 995 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 28 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.08 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,08,456 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 7365 129 Andhra Pradesh 24708 1902256 13132 Arunachal Pradesh 4211 38407 202 Assam 17815 524469 4999 Bihar 725 713591 9629 Chandigarh 50 61030 809 Chhattisgarh 3719 982638 13496 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 18 10575 4 Delhi 592 1409910 25027 Goa 1562 165067 3111 Gujarat 493 813928 10076 Haryana 817 759123 9599 Himachal Pradesh 1007 199877 3507 Jammu and Kashmir 1919 313618 4364 Jharkhand 327 341234 5120 Karnataka 29314 2818476 36157 Kerala 125535 3020052 15350 Ladakh 103 19948 206 Lakshadweep 68 9947 49 Madhya Pradesh 219 780927 10512 Maharashtra 106809 5980350 127031 Manipur 9676 73770 1376 Meghalaya 3979 52464 945 Mizoram 6003 21363 122 Nagaland 1149 25005 528 Odisha 18850 930418 5058 Puducherry 1124 116801 1778 Punjab 1046 581055 16233 Rajasthan 472 943938 8950 Sikkim 2308 20760 324 Tamil Nadu 27897 2473781 33724 Telangana 9824 623044 3759 Tripura 4314 68859 728 Uttarakhand 623 333473 7356 Uttar Pradesh 1262 1683866 22719 West Bengal 13111 1487071 17999 Total# 421665 30308456 414108

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan