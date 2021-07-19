New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 38,000 new COVID-19 cases further increasing the country's total caseload to over 3.11 crores. In another low in nearly 4 months, the country recorded less than 500 deaths which took the death toll in the country to over 4.14 lakh.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Monday morning, the country recorded 38,64 new COVID-19 cases which took the total cases in the country to 3,11,44,229. The death toll also climbed up to 4,14,108 after 499 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours. This is the lowest single-day death toll in nearly four months. The country had recorded less than 500 deaths on April 4 when 446 deaths were recorded in a day.

COVID Numbers in India:

Cases and Death in last 24 hours: 38,164 and 499 deaths
Total cases: 3,11,44,229
Active cases: 4,21,665
Total recoveries: 3,03,08,456
Death toll: 4,14,108
Total vaccination: 40,64,81,493

The active cases have declined to 4,21,665 and comprise 1.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decrease of 995 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 28 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.08 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,08,456 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

Check state-wise list here: 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 7365 129
Andhra Pradesh 24708 1902256 13132
Arunachal Pradesh 4211 38407 202
Assam 17815 524469 4999
Bihar 725 713591 9629
Chandigarh 50 61030 809
Chhattisgarh 3719 982638 13496
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 18 10575 4
Delhi 592 1409910 25027
Goa 1562 165067 3111
Gujarat 493 813928 10076
Haryana 817 759123 9599
Himachal Pradesh 1007 199877 3507
Jammu and Kashmir 1919 313618 4364
Jharkhand 327 341234 5120
Karnataka 29314 2818476 36157
Kerala 125535 3020052 15350
Ladakh 103 19948 206
Lakshadweep 68 9947 49
Madhya Pradesh 219 780927 10512
Maharashtra 106809 5980350 127031
Manipur 9676 73770 1376
Meghalaya 3979 52464 945
Mizoram 6003 21363 122
Nagaland 1149 25005 528
Odisha 18850 930418 5058
Puducherry 1124 116801 1778
Punjab 1046 581055 16233
Rajasthan 472 943938 8950
Sikkim 2308 20760 324
Tamil Nadu 27897 2473781 33724
Telangana 9824 623044 3759
Tripura 4314 68859 728
Uttarakhand 623 333473 7356
Uttar Pradesh 1262 1683866 22719
West Bengal 13111 1487071 17999
Total# 421665 30308456 414108

