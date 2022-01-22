New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a decline, India, during the last 24 hours, reported nearly 3.38 lakh new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to near 3.90 crore. The death toll due to the deadly coronavirus also climbed up to 4.88 lakh after over 480 new fatalities in the same span of time. The Omicron cases in the country also breached the 10,000-mark after 358 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India added 3,37,704 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,89,03,731, which includes 10,050 cases of the Omicron variant. The death toll also rose to 4,88,884 488 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the last 24 hours, the data today stated.

The active cases, meanwhile, have increased to 21,13,365, the highest in 237 days. The active cases comprise 5.43 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 94,540 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.31 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 17.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.65 per cent.

The Omicron cases in India also reached 10,050 after 358 new Omicron cases were detected in a day. There has been a 3.69 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Friday, the ministry said. The new variant has been detected in 29 states and Union Territories.. Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

Daily Covid infections in Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic, rose by 2,073 to record 48,270 new cases on Friday. This included 144 Omicron infections. 52 people also died due to the virus. Delhi logged 10,756 fresh Covid cases and 38 more fatalities due to the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate declined to 18.04 per cent. As many as 434 people have succumbed to the disease in January so far.

In the south, Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 28,561 new Covid cases to take the state's infection tally to 30,42,796. Continuing to register a surge in cases, Karnataka on Friday logged 48,049 new cases of COVID-19, and 22 fatalities, taking the tally to 34,25,002 and the death toll to 38,537. The total number of active cases across the state is now at 3,23,143.

