New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight increase from yesterday's count, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 2.85 lakh new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to over the grim milestone of 4 crore. The death toll has also crossed the 4.91-lakh mark after over 650 fatalities were recorded in the same span of time.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India logged 2,85,914 new cases of COVID-19 which took the overall caseload in the country to 4,00,85,116. The death toll in the country also climbed up to 4,91,127 after 665 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases in the country decreased for the second consecutive day today and reached 22,23,018 comprising 5.5 per cent of the total infections. A reduction of 13,824 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.23 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.16 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.33 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,73,70,971, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 and now four crore on January 26.
Kerala on Tuesday reported 55,475 new COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 49.9 per cent, meaning one of the two persons tested for COVID in Kerala is turning out to be positive for the infection. The death toll in the state currently stands at 52,141 in the state, with the active case count rising to 2,85,365 in the state.
In National Capital, the positivity rate came down to 10.55 per cent, with 6,028 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in Delhi stand at 42,010 as of Tuesday. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 33,914 new COVID-19 cases and a sharp jump in deaths at 86. The daily figure is an increase of 5,628 from 28,286 COVID-19 cases reported on Monday.
Karnataka also reported a heavy daily caseload with 41,400 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state now stand at 3,50,742, with a positivity rate of 26.7 per cent. West Bengal recorded 4,494 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths on Tuesday. Active cases in the state now stand at 80,168, with a positivity rate of 7.12 per cent.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|574
|8819
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|101396
|2092998
|14561
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3463
|56851
|284
|Assam
|42845
|653719
|6338
|Bihar
|14771
|788737
|12197
|Chandigarh
|7033
|78664
|1103
|Chhattisgarh
|30254
|1061109
|13769
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|198
|11029
|4
|Delhi
|42010
|1735808
|25681
|Goa
|18197
|210799
|3623
|Gujarat
|134261
|948405
|10302
|Haryana
|42815
|867828
|10212
|Himachal Pradesh
|13260
|245900
|3953
|Jammu and Kashmir
|47376
|357163
|4627
|Jharkhand
|15825
|402222
|5281
|Karnataka
|350772
|3216070
|38666
|Kerala***
|286077
|5386868
|52141
|Ladakh
|1317
|23496
|223
|Lakshadweep
|275
|10539
|52
|Madhya Pradesh
|70870
|832742
|10583
|Maharashtra
|306752
|7120436
|142237
|Manipur
|3599
|125321
|2031
|Meghalaya
|2360
|85302
|1499
|Mizoram
|11804
|151734
|590
|Nagaland
|775
|32335
|708
|Odisha
|67149
|1142161
|8532
|Puducherry
|16394
|136948
|1912
|Punjab
|42589
|663404
|17059
|Rajasthan
|92692
|1047321
|9140
|Sikkim
|2082
|34827
|424
|Tamil Nadu
|211270
|2945678
|37312
|Telangana
|36269
|703008
|4077
|Tripura
|7727
|90682
|881
|Uttarakhand
|31236
|368625
|7497
|Uttar Pradesh
|86563
|1859717
|23088
|West Bengal
|80168
|1873706
|20411
|Total#
|2223018
|37370971
|491127
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan