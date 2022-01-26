New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight increase from yesterday's count, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 2.85 lakh new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to over the grim milestone of 4 crore. The death toll has also crossed the 4.91-lakh mark after over 650 fatalities were recorded in the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India logged 2,85,914 new cases of COVID-19 which took the overall caseload in the country to 4,00,85,116. The death toll in the country also climbed up to 4,91,127 after 665 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases in the country decreased for the second consecutive day today and reached 22,23,018 comprising 5.5 per cent of the total infections. A reduction of 13,824 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.23 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.16 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.33 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,73,70,971, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 and now four crore on January 26.

Kerala on Tuesday reported 55,475 new COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 49.9 per cent, meaning one of the two persons tested for COVID in Kerala is turning out to be positive for the infection. The death toll in the state currently stands at 52,141 in the state, with the active case count rising to 2,85,365 in the state.

In National Capital, the positivity rate came down to 10.55 per cent, with 6,028 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in Delhi stand at 42,010 as of Tuesday. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 33,914 new COVID-19 cases and a sharp jump in deaths at 86. The daily figure is an increase of 5,628 from 28,286 COVID-19 cases reported on Monday.

Karnataka also reported a heavy daily caseload with 41,400 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state now stand at 3,50,742, with a positivity rate of 26.7 per cent. West Bengal recorded 4,494 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths on Tuesday. Active cases in the state now stand at 80,168, with a positivity rate of 7.12 per cent.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 574 8819 129 Andhra Pradesh 101396 2092998 14561 Arunachal Pradesh 3463 56851 284 Assam 42845 653719 6338 Bihar 14771 788737 12197 Chandigarh 7033 78664 1103 Chhattisgarh 30254 1061109 13769 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 198 11029 4 Delhi 42010 1735808 25681 Goa 18197 210799 3623 Gujarat 134261 948405 10302 Haryana 42815 867828 10212 Himachal Pradesh 13260 245900 3953 Jammu and Kashmir 47376 357163 4627 Jharkhand 15825 402222 5281 Karnataka 350772 3216070 38666 Kerala*** 286077 5386868 52141 Ladakh 1317 23496 223 Lakshadweep 275 10539 52 Madhya Pradesh 70870 832742 10583 Maharashtra 306752 7120436 142237 Manipur 3599 125321 2031 Meghalaya 2360 85302 1499 Mizoram 11804 151734 590 Nagaland 775 32335 708 Odisha 67149 1142161 8532 Puducherry 16394 136948 1912 Punjab 42589 663404 17059 Rajasthan 92692 1047321 9140 Sikkim 2082 34827 424 Tamil Nadu 211270 2945678 37312 Telangana 36269 703008 4077 Tripura 7727 90682 881 Uttarakhand 31236 368625 7497 Uttar Pradesh 86563 1859717 23088 West Bengal 80168 1873706 20411 Total# 2223018 37370971 491127





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan