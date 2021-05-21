India reported 2,59,591 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours which took the overall caseload in the country to 2,60,31,991 while the death toll climbed up to 2,91,331 after 4,209 deaths.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The active COVID-19 cases in the country were reduced to 30 lakh as daily discharges continue to top the fresh infections of coronavirus. India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 2.59 lakh cases of coronavirus taking its overall case tally to 2.60 crores. However, the death toll due to the deadly COVID-19 crossed another grim milestone of 2.90 lakh deaths after over 4,200 fatalities were reported during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, India reported 2,59,591 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours which took the overall caseload in the country to 2,60,31,991 while the death toll climbed up to 2,91,331 after 4,209 people succumbed to the deadly infections during the span of 24 hours.

The active cases further reduced to 30,27,925 comprising 11.63 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.25 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,27,12,735, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.12 per cent, the data stated.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan