New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a spike from yesterday's cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 2.08 lakh new COVID-19 infections even as the Union Health Ministry said that the country is witnessing a downward trend in the COVID-19 situation. The death toll due to the deadly virus has also crossed the grim milestone of 3.11 lakh after over 4,100 fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data on Wednesday morning, India recorded 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,71,57,795. The death toll also climbed up to 3,11,388 after 4,157 new fatalities were reported on Tuesday.

A total of 22,17,320 tests, the highest in a day, were conducted on Tuesday taking the cumulative number so far in the country to 33,48,11,496, while the daily positivity declined to 9.42 per cent, the ministry said. This is the second day in a row that the positivity rate has remained below 10 per cent. The weekly positivity rate has also declined to 11.45 per cent.

The updated data showed that the number of active cases has further come down to 24,95,59, constituting 9.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 89.66 per cent. Active coronavirus cases in the country have decreased since their last peak on May 10, 2021.

With 2,95,955 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,43,50,816 today. The national recovery rate has further improved to touch 89.66 per cent. Also, India has set a record of conducting the highest COVID-19 testing in a single day with over 22.17 lakh fresh tests.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 22,17,320 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 33,48,11,496 tests have been done so far. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 20,06,62,456 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan