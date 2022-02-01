New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Showing a significant decline, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded less than 2 lakhs new COVID-19 taking the total caseload in the country to 4.14 crore. The death toll, meanwhile, reached close to 5 lakh-mark after over 1,100 fresh fatalities were recorded in the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India logged 1,67,059 new COVID-19 cases in a day taking the overall caseload in the country to 4,14,69,499. The death toll in the country also climbed up to 4,96,242 after 1,192 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours. The high daily death count today, taking total deaths in the country to 4.96 lakh, includes a backlog of 638 deaths recorded in Kerala.

The active cases further witnessed a significant decline and reached 17,43,059 comprising of 4.20 per cent of the total infections in the country. A reduction of 88,209 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The country's recovery rate stands at 94.60 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 11.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.25 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,92,30,198 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported 15,140 fresh coronavirus positive cases during the day, 7,304 less than the day before, and 39 deaths. The new additions pushed the overall caseload to 77,21,109 and the death count to 1,42,611. Maharashtra currently has 2,07,350 active cases. New Delhi, meanwhile, saw only 2,779 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Delhi positivity rate stands at 6.2 per cent. The national capital has been seeing a decline in daily infections after witnessing a peak on January 13, when it touched 28,867 daily cases.

Meanwhile, Karnataka witnessed over 24,000 daily cases on Monday, with 10,000 from Bengaluru alone. The surge in cases in the southern state, as well as its capital, has been particularly worrisome this month. Similarly, after reporting more than 50,000 fresh COVID-19 cases daily for the last few days, Kerala on Monday logged 42,154 new infections, raising the state's caseload to 60,25,669.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 365 9300 129 Andhra Pradesh 110517 2151238 14615 Arunachal Pradesh 2835 59288 287 Assam 21974 687971 6461 Bihar 5082 806497 12222 Chandigarh 3228 85138 1122 Chhattisgarh 23537 1088473 13853 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 94 11209 4 Delhi 18729 1785674 25865 Goa 8760 226453 3693 Gujarat 83793 1066393 10473 Haryana 25590 913637 10305 Himachal Pradesh 9281 258268 4000 Jammu and Kashmir 36372 394379 4674 Jharkhand 5258 417991 5301 Karnataka 244361 3526108 38998 Kerala*** 358281 5612993 54395 Ladakh 1087 24710 224 Lakshadweep 254 10778 52 Madhya Pradesh 60609 896274 10618 Maharashtra 211239 7367259 142611 Manipur 3984 127226 2046 Meghalaya 2313 87255 1526 Mizoram 15089 159324 609 Nagaland 847 32821 736 Odisha 39082 1201546 8612 Puducherry 9700 149620 1931 Punjab 23626 702653 17253 Rajasthan 67017 1130136 9268 Sikkim 931 36792 429 Tamil Nadu 198130 3109526 37564 Telangana 37168 722654 4089 Tripura 3525 95934 905 Uttarakhand 29856 383986 7546 Uttar Pradesh 54836 1941506 23207 West Bengal 25709 1949188 20619 Total# 1743059 39230198 496242





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan