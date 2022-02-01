New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Showing a significant decline, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded less than 2 lakhs new COVID-19 taking the total caseload in the country to 4.14 crore. The death toll, meanwhile, reached close to 5 lakh-mark after over 1,100 fresh fatalities were recorded in the same span of time.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India logged 1,67,059 new COVID-19 cases in a day taking the overall caseload in the country to 4,14,69,499. The death toll in the country also climbed up to 4,96,242 after 1,192 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours. The high daily death count today, taking total deaths in the country to 4.96 lakh, includes a backlog of 638 deaths recorded in Kerala.
The active cases further witnessed a significant decline and reached 17,43,059 comprising of 4.20 per cent of the total infections in the country. A reduction of 88,209 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The country's recovery rate stands at 94.60 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 11.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.25 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,92,30,198 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said.
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported 15,140 fresh coronavirus positive cases during the day, 7,304 less than the day before, and 39 deaths. The new additions pushed the overall caseload to 77,21,109 and the death count to 1,42,611. Maharashtra currently has 2,07,350 active cases. New Delhi, meanwhile, saw only 2,779 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Delhi positivity rate stands at 6.2 per cent. The national capital has been seeing a decline in daily infections after witnessing a peak on January 13, when it touched 28,867 daily cases.
Meanwhile, Karnataka witnessed over 24,000 daily cases on Monday, with 10,000 from Bengaluru alone. The surge in cases in the southern state, as well as its capital, has been particularly worrisome this month. Similarly, after reporting more than 50,000 fresh COVID-19 cases daily for the last few days, Kerala on Monday logged 42,154 new infections, raising the state's caseload to 60,25,669.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|365
|9300
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|110517
|2151238
|14615
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2835
|59288
|287
|Assam
|21974
|687971
|6461
|Bihar
|5082
|806497
|12222
|Chandigarh
|3228
|85138
|1122
|Chhattisgarh
|23537
|1088473
|13853
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|94
|11209
|4
|Delhi
|18729
|1785674
|25865
|Goa
|8760
|226453
|3693
|Gujarat
|83793
|1066393
|10473
|Haryana
|25590
|913637
|10305
|Himachal Pradesh
|9281
|258268
|4000
|Jammu and Kashmir
|36372
|394379
|4674
|Jharkhand
|5258
|417991
|5301
|Karnataka
|244361
|3526108
|38998
|Kerala***
|358281
|5612993
|54395
|Ladakh
|1087
|24710
|224
|Lakshadweep
|254
|10778
|52
|Madhya Pradesh
|60609
|896274
|10618
|Maharashtra
|211239
|7367259
|142611
|Manipur
|3984
|127226
|2046
|Meghalaya
|2313
|87255
|1526
|Mizoram
|15089
|159324
|609
|Nagaland
|847
|32821
|736
|Odisha
|39082
|1201546
|8612
|Puducherry
|9700
|149620
|1931
|Punjab
|23626
|702653
|17253
|Rajasthan
|67017
|1130136
|9268
|Sikkim
|931
|36792
|429
|Tamil Nadu
|198130
|3109526
|37564
|Telangana
|37168
|722654
|4089
|Tripura
|3525
|95934
|905
|Uttarakhand
|29856
|383986
|7546
|Uttar Pradesh
|54836
|1941506
|23207
|West Bengal
|25709
|1949188
|20619
|Total#
|1743059
|39230198
|496242
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan