New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a spike from yesterday's COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 1.34 lakh new infections of the coronavirus taking the overall caseload in the country to over 2.84 crores. The death toll also reached near 3.38 lakh after more than 2,800 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India registered 1,34,154 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the total cases of coronavirus in the country to 2,84,41,986. The death toll subsequently increased to 3,37,989 after 2,887 deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

The daily cases witnessed a slight surge than yesterday's COVID-19 tally when the country reported 1.32 lakh new infections. However, the daily deaths witnessed a dip as over 3,200 fatalities were reported in the country on Wednesday. India on Tuesday recorded 1.27 lakh new COVID-19 cases which was the lowest single-day spike in the last 54 days, while 2,795 deaths, the lowest since April, were reported from across the country.

Meanwhile, this is the third consecutive day when the active cases in the country remained below the 20-lakh mark. The active caseload in the country further declined to 17,13,413 after it was reduced by 80,232 infections from yesterday's 17,93,645. The active caseload comprises 6.02 per cent of the total number of cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 92.79 per cent.

Recoveries continued to outnumber the fresh cases for the 21st day in a row. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 2,63,90,584, while the case fatality rate has gone up to 1.19 per cent, the data showed. The daily positivity was recorded at 6.21 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 10 consecutive days now. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has declined to 7.66 per cent.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan