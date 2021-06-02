According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India recorded a total of 1,32,788 COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,83,07,832.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the decline in cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 1.32 lakh COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to over 2.83 crore. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the deadly virus has also climbed up to the 3.35-lakh mark after more than 3,200 fatalities were recorded during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India recorded a total of 1,32,788 COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,83,07,832. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also rose up to 3,35,102 after 3,207 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours.

However, despite maintaining a downward trend, both the death toll and daily caseload today are higher than yesterday's count. India on Tuesday recorded 1.27 lakh new COVID-19 cases which was the lowest single-day spike in the last 54 days, while 2,795 deaths, the lowest since April, were reported from across the country yesterday.

The active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the second consecutive day. With this the active cases have reduced to 17,93,645 comprising 6.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 92.48 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 8.21 per cent while the daily positivity was recorded at 6.57 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for nine consecutive days, the data stated.

A net decline of 1,01,875 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 20th consecutive days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,61,79,085, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, the government asserted that India will have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to inoculate up to one crore people per day by mid-July or early August and underlined that there is no shortage of jabs and called for patience citing the country's large population.

Noting that the ferocious second wave is on the verge of abating, the government said that ramping up of testing as well as containment at the district level "has worked" in bringing down the cases. At the same time, it cautioned that while the easing of lockdown is imperative, it has to be done very slowly.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan