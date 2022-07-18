India's Second Monkeypox Case Detected In Kerala's Kannur

India on Monday reported its second case of Monkeypox after a 31-year-old man from Kannur in Kerala was found infected with the disease. The man, who currently admitted to a hospital, arrived in India from Dubai on July 13.

He started exhibiting symptoms of monkeypox after which his samples were sent to NIV Pune, where it was confirmed that he is suffering from the infection.

"The 31-year-old man from Kannur is currently undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College. The patient's health condition is reported to be satisfactory. Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance," Kerala Health Minister Veena George was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon!