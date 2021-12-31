New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's Omicron tally on Friday increased to 1,270 after the country detected 309 fresh cases of such infections in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. The 1,270 Omicron cases, the Health Ministry said, have been reported from 23 states and union territories (UT), out of which 374 patients have recovered.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 450 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi (320), Kerala (109) and Gujarat (97).

Following is the state-wise report on Omicron cases in India:

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also said that 16,764 new COVID-19 cases and 220 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, adding that the country's active caseload has increased to 91,361. This is the first time in 64 days when India has reported more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Currently, India's death toll stands at 4.81 lakh while 3.42 crore patients have recovered from the infection. The mortality rate stands at 1.38 per cent, the Health Ministry data said, which is the lowest in the world.

On the other hand, the daily positivity rate is at 1.34 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.89 per cent, according to the Ministry.

Rising R naught value in India a concern, Centre says

The Centre on Thursday warned against India's rising R naught value, highlighting the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat. However, it urged people not to panic and asked the states and UTs to pace up the anti-coronavirus vaccination drive.

"We believe on the scientific basis R0 is 1.22 as per the available data... so the cases are now increasing, not shrinking. As the scenario emerges, we believe what we are witnessing could be part of the global rise in cases pushed by the Omicron variant... we are already aware that this variant is highly transmissible and that perhaps explains the speed with which it is rising in the world," NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul, as reported by news agency PTI.

"As we have explained, the severity issues are answered and we quote WHO statement -- severity (is) hopefully mild but cannot be taken for granted. This is work in progress."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma