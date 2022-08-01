India's First Monkeypox Death? 22-Year-Old 'Suspected' Patient Dies In Kerala

Panic triggered in Kerala on Saturday after a 22-year-old man, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, died a day ago. The man, who hails from the Thrissur district, had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said Kerala Health Minister Veena George, adding that the state government examine the reasons behind his death.

Briefing the reporters, George said the man did not suffer from any other illness or health problems. However, he was admitted to a private hospital after he arrived in Kerala on July 21.

"This particular variant of monkeypox is not as highly virulent or contagious like COVID-19, but it does spread. Comparatively, the mortality rate of this variant is low. Therefore, we will examine why the 22-year-old man died in this particular case as he had no other illness or health problems," she said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Till now, five monkeypox patients have died across the world since the epidemic began in May this year. All these deaths took place in Africa, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has advised men not to engage in se*ual activities for a while.

In India, four cases have been reported till now, of which three cases are from Kerala and one is from Delhi. Following this, the Centre is on an alert as the count of infections in some other countries has risen. It has also formed a task force to monitor and provide guidance to the government on the expansion of diagnostic facilities and to explore vaccination for monkeypox in the country.

However, NITI Aayog's member (Health) Dr VK Paul said there no need for any undue panic but added that it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant. "There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms," he told news agency ANI.