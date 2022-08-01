India's First Monkeypox Death? 22-Year-Old 'Suspected' Patient Dies In Kerala

Monkeypox In India: The man did not suffer from any other illness or health problems. However, he was admitted to a private hospital after he arrived in Kerala on July 21.

By Aalok Sensharma
Updated: Mon, 01 Aug 2022 07:29 AM IST
Minute Read
India's First Monkeypox Death? 22-Year-Old 'Suspected' Patient Dies In Kerala
A healthcare worker inspects a passenger arriving from high risk countries for monkeypox symptoms at Chennai International Airport. (Photo: ANI)

Panic triggered in Kerala on Saturday after a 22-year-old man, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, died a day ago. The man, who hails from the Thrissur district, had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said Kerala Health Minister Veena George, adding that the state government examine the reasons behind his death.

Briefing the reporters, George said the man did not suffer from any other illness or health problems. However, he was admitted to a private hospital after he arrived in Kerala on July 21.

"This particular variant of monkeypox is not as highly virulent or contagious like COVID-19, but it does spread. Comparatively, the mortality rate of this variant is low. Therefore, we will examine why the 22-year-old man died in this particular case as he had no other illness or health problems," she said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Also Read
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Arrested By ED After Day-Long Grilling In Land..
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Arrested By ED After Day-Long Grilling In Land..

Till now, five monkeypox patients have died across the world since the epidemic began in May this year. All these deaths took place in Africa, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has advised men not to engage in se*ual activities for a while.

In India, four cases have been reported till now, of which three cases are from Kerala and one is from Delhi. Following this, the Centre is on an alert as the count of infections in some other countries has risen. It has also formed a task force to monitor and provide guidance to the government on the expansion of diagnostic facilities and to explore vaccination for monkeypox in the country.

Also Read
IPS Officer Sanjay Arora Appointed New Commissioner Of Delhi Police
IPS Officer Sanjay Arora Appointed New Commissioner Of Delhi Police

However, NITI Aayog's member (Health) Dr VK Paul said there no need for any undue panic but added that it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant. "There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms," he told news agency ANI.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.