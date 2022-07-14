India's First Monkeypox Case Reported In Kerala's Kollam; Centre Rushes Team

India on Thursday reported its first case of Monkeypox after a person, who recently returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was found infected with the virus in Kerala. State Health Minister Veena George said the man showed symptoms of monkeypox after arriving at the Thiruvananthapuram airport after which his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, which confirmed that he is infected with the virus.

The man, however, is "quite stable, with all vitals normal", George said. The Kerala Health Minister further said that his primary contacts - his father, mother, a taxi driver, an auto driver, and 11 fellow passengers - have also been identified.

Meanwhile, the Centre has sent a team, which includes health experts from the Union Health Ministry and the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), to Kerala to help the state government to investigate for a possible monkeypox outbreak.

"The team shall work closely with the State Health Departments and take a stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions," the Union Health Ministry said in a press release. "Government of India is taking proactive steps by monitoring the situation carefully and coordinating with states in case of any such possibility of outbreak occurs."

Earlier in the day, the Centre had also issued an advisory for all states and union territories (UTs), reiterating some of the key actions that should be taken to contain monkeypox. In his letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had asked all states and UTs to screen and test all suspected cases at points of entry and in the community.

"Patient isolation (until all lesions have resolved and scabs have completely fallen off), protection of ulcers, symptomatic and supportive therapies, continued monitoring and timely treatment of complications remain the key measures to prevent mortality," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"I am sure, States/ UTs shall make all efforts to ensure effective preparedness and take required action as per the guidelines. Union Ministry of Health shall continue to monitor the situation closely and will extend all requisite support in this regard," he added.