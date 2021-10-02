New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday recorded 24,354 new COVID-19 cases that pushed its total caseload to 3.37 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. However, it said that the country's active COVID-19 caseload has dropped to 2.73 lakh, the lowest in around 197 days, as 3.30 crore patients have recovered from the infection.
The Health Ministry said that India's death toll stands at 4.48 lakh, adding that 234 fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours. It said that India's case mortality rate stands at 1.33 per cent while the recovery rate is at 97.86 per cent, the highest in the world.
More than 89.74 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India under the Centre's nationwide inoculation drive, the Health Ministry noted. It said that 69.33 lakh doses were inoculated in the last 24 hours.
Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|7484
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|11142
|2025805
|14186
|Arunachal Pradesh
|429
|53974
|277
|Assam
|4348
|592242
|5876
|Bihar
|42
|716258
|9661
|Chandigarh
|36
|64377
|819
|Chhattisgarh
|277
|991536
|13566
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|10666
|4
|Delhi
|409
|1413404
|25087
|Goa
|838
|172360
|3317
|Gujarat
|158
|815712
|10082
|Haryana
|278
|760738
|9874
|Himachal Pradesh
|1694
|213871
|3679
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1339
|323801
|4423
|Jharkhand
|87
|343016
|5135
|Karnataka
|12498
|2926284
|37807
|Kerala
|143081
|4526429
|25182
|Ladakh
|68
|20534
|207
|Lakshadweep
|0
|10310
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|124
|781896
|10522
|Maharashtra
|39952
|6374892
|139117
|Manipur
|2232
|116653
|1858
|Meghalaya
|1666
|78375
|1404
|Mizoram
|16361
|79781
|314
|Nagaland
|347
|30252
|666
|Odisha
|4918
|1013833
|8202
|Puducherry
|791
|123800
|1840
|Punjab
|279
|584865
|16518
|Rajasthan
|73
|945304
|8954
|Sikkim
|618
|30477
|387
|Tamil Nadu
|17099
|2612684
|35603
|Telangana
|4599
|657665
|3919
|Tripura
|206
|83143
|814
|Uttarakhand
|162
|335993
|7395
|Uttar Pradesh
|159
|1686784
|22892
|West Bengal
|7571
|1543401
|18806
|Total
|273889
|33068599
|448573
(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Though India has been witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Centre has asked the states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that appropriate COVID-19 norms are followed during the upcoming festive season to avoid a possible third wave of the pandemic. This came after several health and medical experts warned that a laxity in norms might lead to an increase in India's active COVID-19 caseload.
"At the current stage when the cases are low, we shouldn't think that the pandemic is over. In addition, our country is a country of festivals. We want people to be safe from the coronavirus along with celebrating the festivals," said AIIMS Gorakhpur Executive Director (ED) Dr Surekha Kishore while speaking at Jagran Dialogues.
"For this, the most important thing is to always wear a mask whenever you step outside or come in anybody's contact. Secondly, social distancing is an absolute must. Also, one must regularly sanitize their hands with an alcohol-based sanitizer and wash their hands now and then," she added.
