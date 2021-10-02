New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday recorded 24,354 new COVID-19 cases that pushed its total caseload to 3.37 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. However, it said that the country's active COVID-19 caseload has dropped to 2.73 lakh, the lowest in around 197 days, as 3.30 crore patients have recovered from the infection.

The Health Ministry said that India's death toll stands at 4.48 lakh, adding that 234 fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours. It said that India's case mortality rate stands at 1.33 per cent while the recovery rate is at 97.86 per cent, the highest in the world.

More than 89.74 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India under the Centre's nationwide inoculation drive, the Health Ministry noted. It said that 69.33 lakh doses were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7484 129 Andhra Pradesh 11142 2025805 14186 Arunachal Pradesh 429 53974 277 Assam 4348 592242 5876 Bihar 42 716258 9661 Chandigarh 36 64377 819 Chhattisgarh 277 991536 13566 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4 Delhi 409 1413404 25087 Goa 838 172360 3317 Gujarat 158 815712 10082 Haryana 278 760738 9874 Himachal Pradesh 1694 213871 3679 Jammu and Kashmir 1339 323801 4423 Jharkhand 87 343016 5135 Karnataka 12498 2926284 37807 Kerala 143081 4526429 25182 Ladakh 68 20534 207 Lakshadweep 0 10310 51 Madhya Pradesh 124 781896 10522 Maharashtra 39952 6374892 139117 Manipur 2232 116653 1858 Meghalaya 1666 78375 1404 Mizoram 16361 79781 314 Nagaland 347 30252 666 Odisha 4918 1013833 8202 Puducherry 791 123800 1840 Punjab 279 584865 16518 Rajasthan 73 945304 8954 Sikkim 618 30477 387 Tamil Nadu 17099 2612684 35603 Telangana 4599 657665 3919 Tripura 206 83143 814 Uttarakhand 162 335993 7395 Uttar Pradesh 159 1686784 22892 West Bengal 7571 1543401 18806 Total 273889 33068599 448573

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Though India has been witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Centre has asked the states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that appropriate COVID-19 norms are followed during the upcoming festive season to avoid a possible third wave of the pandemic. This came after several health and medical experts warned that a laxity in norms might lead to an increase in India's active COVID-19 caseload.

"At the current stage when the cases are low, we shouldn't think that the pandemic is over. In addition, our country is a country of festivals. We want people to be safe from the coronavirus along with celebrating the festivals," said AIIMS Gorakhpur Executive Director (ED) Dr Surekha Kishore while speaking at Jagran Dialogues.

"For this, the most important thing is to always wear a mask whenever you step outside or come in anybody's contact. Secondly, social distancing is an absolute must. Also, one must regularly sanitize their hands with an alcohol-based sanitizer and wash their hands now and then," she added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma