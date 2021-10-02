New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday recorded 24,354 new COVID-19 cases that pushed its total caseload to 3.37 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. However, it said that the country's active COVID-19 caseload has dropped to 2.73 lakh, the lowest in around 197 days, as 3.30 crore patients have recovered from the infection.

The Health Ministry said that India's death toll stands at 4.48 lakh, adding that 234 fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours. It said that India's case mortality rate stands at 1.33 per cent while the recovery rate is at 97.86 per cent, the highest in the world.

More than 89.74 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India under the Centre's nationwide inoculation drive, the Health Ministry noted. It said that 69.33 lakh doses were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7484 129
Andhra Pradesh 11142 2025805 14186
Arunachal Pradesh 429 53974 277
Assam 4348 592242 5876
Bihar 42 716258 9661
Chandigarh 36 64377 819
Chhattisgarh 277 991536 13566
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4
Delhi 409 1413404 25087
Goa 838 172360 3317
Gujarat 158 815712 10082
Haryana 278 760738 9874
Himachal Pradesh 1694 213871 3679
Jammu and Kashmir 1339 323801 4423
Jharkhand 87 343016 5135
Karnataka 12498 2926284 37807
Kerala 143081 4526429 25182
Ladakh 68 20534 207
Lakshadweep 0 10310 51
Madhya Pradesh 124 781896 10522
Maharashtra 39952 6374892 139117
Manipur 2232 116653 1858
Meghalaya 1666 78375 1404
Mizoram 16361 79781 314
Nagaland 347 30252 666
Odisha 4918 1013833 8202
Puducherry 791 123800 1840
Punjab 279 584865 16518
Rajasthan 73 945304 8954
Sikkim 618 30477 387
Tamil Nadu 17099 2612684 35603
Telangana 4599 657665 3919
Tripura 206 83143 814
Uttarakhand 162 335993 7395
Uttar Pradesh 159 1686784 22892
West Bengal 7571 1543401 18806
Total 273889 33068599 448573

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Though India has been witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Centre has asked the states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that appropriate COVID-19 norms are followed during the upcoming festive season to avoid a possible third wave of the pandemic. This came after several health and medical experts warned that a laxity in norms might lead to an increase in India's active COVID-19 caseload.

"At the current stage when the cases are low, we shouldn't think that the pandemic is over. In addition, our country is a country of festivals. We want people to be safe from the coronavirus along with celebrating the festivals," said AIIMS Gorakhpur Executive Director (ED) Dr Surekha Kishore while speaking at Jagran Dialogues.

"For this, the most important thing is to always wear a mask whenever you step outside or come in anybody's contact. Secondly, social distancing is an absolute must. Also, one must regularly sanitize their hands with an alcohol-based sanitizer and wash their hands now and then," she added.

