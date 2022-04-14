New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload on Thursday crossed the 11,000-mark after the country reported 1,007 new infections in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that the death toll stands at 5.21 lakh.

It said India's total COVID-19 caseload stands at 4.30 crore. The ministry noted active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while 98.76 patients have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stand at 0.23 per cent and 0.25 per cent respectively.

Out of the total new cases, 299 infections were reported from Delhi, sparking fears that it might trigger another COVID-19 wave in the national capital. According to the Delhi health department, the city-state's COVID positivity rate has also jumped to 2.70 per cent from 0.5 per cent in a week.

However, doctors have urged people "not to panic", but stressed that appropriate COVID-19 norms must be followed.

"There has been an uptick in daily cases, and the positivity rate has been increasing in the last few days too... But, I would say there is no need to panic... However, there is a need to be vigilant and follow all Covid-appropriate behaviours," news agency PTI quoted Dr Richa Sareen, consultant of pulmonology at Fortis hospital, as saying.

Besides Delhi, Mumbai also saw a spike in daily COVID-19 cases after it reported 73 new infections in the past 24 hours, the highest in a day after March 17 this year. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), COVID-19 cases are steadily rising in Mumbai since the start of this week.

Mumbai's positivity rate, according to the BMC, has also increased to 0.007 per cent from 0.005 per cent. The case doubling rate, meanwhile, now stands at 16,538 days in India's fincial capital.

Mandaviya asks people to 'continue with precautions'

With India seeing a marginal spike in COVID-19 cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has urged people to continue with precautions as the pandemic has not ended yet. However, Mandaviya has played down apprehensions about the new XE variant, saying it is just another form of Omicron.

"The XE variant is a combination or recombinant of both sub-variants - BA.1 and BA.2 - of Omicron," he said on Tuesday at the BJP headquarters, as reported by news agency IANS. "No new variant of Covid has been detected this time. This is the only variant which has been found and majorly we have passed the phase of this variant."

On the same day, Mandaviya had also chaired a key meeting with top officials about the XE variant and directed them to boost the ongoing monitoring and surveillance in India.

"He further emphasized that the ongoing vaccination drive must be carried out at full pace and all eligible should be vaccinated," said the Union Health Ministry in a statement.

"While reviewing the cases of COVID-19 in the country, he (Mandaviya) directed the officials to boost the ongoing monitoring and surveillance of new variants and cases," it added.

