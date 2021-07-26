India's active caseload rises by 2,977 as it reports 39,361 new cases; death toll climbs to 4.20 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 tally on Monday increased by 2,977 after the country reported a single-day spike of 39,361 new positives in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that the country's total caseload stands at 3.14 crore.
India's death toll on Monday also increased to 4.20 lakh after the country reported 416 fatalities during the same period, the Health Ministry said. Currently, India's case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, which is the lowest in the world.
Meanwhile, 3.05 crore patients have recovered from the infection in India so far, the Health Ministry said while adding that the country had reported 35,968 recoveries in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 43.51 vaccine shots have been administered in India till Sunday, it said.
Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|15
|7385
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|22155
|1919354
|13256
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4266
|41385
|216
|Assam
|15257
|538098
|5136
|Bihar
|502
|714330
|9639
|Chandigarh
|33
|61085
|809
|Chhattisgarh
|2738
|984913
|13516
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|46
|10587
|4
|Delhi
|579
|1410288
|25043
|Goa
|1158
|166201
|3132
|Gujarat
|330
|814307
|10076
|Haryana
|715
|759405
|9619
|Himachal Pradesh
|841
|200706
|3514
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1288
|314995
|4374
|Jharkhand
|254
|341568
|5124
|Karnataka
|23442
|2834741
|36374
|Kerala
|140779
|3114716
|16035
|Ladakh
|67
|20026
|207
|Lakshadweep
|76
|10004
|49
|Madhya Pradesh
|148
|781090
|10512
|Maharashtra
|98341
|6035029
|131552
|Manipur
|10581
|80608
|1478
|Meghalaya
|5007
|55163
|1024
|Mizoram
|9743
|23572
|137
|Nagaland
|1285
|25481
|542
|Odisha
|16859
|945177
|5512
|Puducherry
|922
|117620
|1789
|Punjab
|699
|581829
|16266
|Rajasthan
|313
|944277
|8952
|Sikkim
|3017
|21813
|330
|Tamil Nadu
|23364
|2491222
|33911
|Telangana
|9405
|627964
|3784
|Tripura
|3663
|72132
|744
|Uttarakhand
|637
|333728
|7359
|Uttar Pradesh
|868
|1684537
|22750
|West Bengal
|11796
|1493770
|18073
|Total
|411189
|30579106
|420967
(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
The 416 new fatalities include 123 from Maharashtra, 67 from Odisha and 66 from Kerala. A total of 4.20 lakh deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,31,552 from Maharashtra, 36,374 from Karnataka, 33,911 from Tamil Nadu, 25,043 from Delhi, 22,750 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,073 from West Bengal.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
(With PTI inputs)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
