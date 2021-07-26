India COVID-19 Tally: India's death toll on Monday also increased to 4.20 lakh after the country reported 416 fatalities during the same period, the Health Ministry said. Currently, India's case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 tally on Monday increased by 2,977 after the country reported a single-day spike of 39,361 new positives in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that the country's total caseload stands at 3.14 crore.

India's death toll on Monday also increased to 4.20 lakh after the country reported 416 fatalities during the same period, the Health Ministry said. Currently, India's case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, which is the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, 3.05 crore patients have recovered from the infection in India so far, the Health Ministry said while adding that the country had reported 35,968 recoveries in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 43.51 vaccine shots have been administered in India till Sunday, it said.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15 7385 129 Andhra Pradesh 22155 1919354 13256 Arunachal Pradesh 4266 41385 216 Assam 15257 538098 5136 Bihar 502 714330 9639 Chandigarh 33 61085 809 Chhattisgarh 2738 984913 13516 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 46 10587 4 Delhi 579 1410288 25043 Goa 1158 166201 3132 Gujarat 330 814307 10076 Haryana 715 759405 9619 Himachal Pradesh 841 200706 3514 Jammu and Kashmir 1288 314995 4374 Jharkhand 254 341568 5124 Karnataka 23442 2834741 36374 Kerala 140779 3114716 16035 Ladakh 67 20026 207 Lakshadweep 76 10004 49 Madhya Pradesh 148 781090 10512 Maharashtra 98341 6035029 131552 Manipur 10581 80608 1478 Meghalaya 5007 55163 1024 Mizoram 9743 23572 137 Nagaland 1285 25481 542 Odisha 16859 945177 5512 Puducherry 922 117620 1789 Punjab 699 581829 16266 Rajasthan 313 944277 8952 Sikkim 3017 21813 330 Tamil Nadu 23364 2491222 33911 Telangana 9405 627964 3784 Tripura 3663 72132 744 Uttarakhand 637 333728 7359 Uttar Pradesh 868 1684537 22750 West Bengal 11796 1493770 18073 Total 411189 30579106 420967

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The 416 new fatalities include 123 from Maharashtra, 67 from Odisha and 66 from Kerala. A total of 4.20 lakh deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,31,552 from Maharashtra, 36,374 from Karnataka, 33,911 from Tamil Nadu, 25,043 from Delhi, 22,750 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,073 from West Bengal.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

