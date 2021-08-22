India Coronavirus News: The Union Health Ministry said that 403 fresh fatalities were reported during the same period that pushed the death toll to 4.34 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.34 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload on Sunday dropped to 3.53 lakh after the country reported just 30,948 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.95 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily updates.

The ministry said that 403 fresh fatalities were reported during the same period that pushed the death toll to 4.34 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.34 per cent. On the other hand, the recovery rate continues to stand at 97.57 per cent -- the highest in the world -- as 3.16 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection.

The ministry also said that more than 58.14 crore doses have been administered in India so far, out of which 43 lakh jabs were inoculated on Saturday. It said that 20.88 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose and 7.36 lakh were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 21.60 crore people in the said age group have received the first dose and 1.92 crore have been administered the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive across the states and union territories (UTs).

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website.

Following is a brief report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Total cases: 3,24,24,234

Total recoveries: 3,16,36,469

Active cases: 3,53,398

Death toll: 4,34,367

Total vaccinated: 58,14,89,377 (52,23,612 in last 24 hours)

Samples tested for COVID-19: 50,62,56,239 (15,85,681 in last 24 hours)

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma