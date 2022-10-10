'Indian Inventory Of Russian Weapons Grew Because Of The West': Jaishankar Defends Ties With Moscow

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the Indian inventory of Russian-origin weapons grew because the West would not supply arms to India for decades. The External Affairs Minister, who is on a visit to Australia, said New Delhi and Moscow have shared a long-standing relationship which has served the Indian interests well.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Russia, and this relationship has served our interests well. We have a substantial inventory of Soviet and Russian-origin weapons," news agency ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying at a press conference in Canberra, Australia.

India has faced condemnation from the western countries for maintaining friendly relations with Russia as the Vladimir Putin-led nation wages a war against its neighbour Ukraine.

Hitting out at the West, Jaishankar said, "This inventory (of weapons) grew for various reasons, including the West not supplying weapons to India for decades and, in fact, seeing the military dictatorship next to us as preferred partner. In international politics, we make judgments which are reflective of our future interests and current situation."

However, reiterating India's stance against the aggression in Ukraine, Jaishankar said, "We have been very clearly against the conflict in Ukraine. We believe that this conflict does not serve the interest of anybody- neither the participants nor the international community."

In Australia, Jaishankar first visited Canberra, where he held talks with his counterpart Penny Wong. "We spoke about a lot of issues like economy, trade, education, defence and security, clean energy," he said in a joint presser with the Australian Foreign Affairs Minister.

Hailing the relations between the two nations, Wong said, "Australia and India share the Indo-Pacific region and we share an ambition that our region remains stable and prosperous, and one where countries in the region can make their own choices."

'Australia and India recognise that our region is being reshaped economically and strategically. We recognised this change is best navigated together. We have to continue to deepen the Australia-India relationship. We are looking forward to opening the Consulate General of Australia in Bengaluru sometime next year," she said.

On his second trip to Australia this year, the Minister will visit Sydney next. Earlier, Jaishankar had visited the country in February 2022 to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne.

Jaishankar will also be meeting Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles. He will also have interactions with the Australian Navy, the media and think tanks, including the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

Jaishankar reached Canberra after a successful visit to New Zealand. During his visit, EAM held a bilateral meeting with New Zealand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in Auckland and reviewed the entire gamut of our relations. Jaishankar called on New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Furthermore, he interacted with several ministers, including Priyanca Radhakrishnan, the first person of Indian origin to become a Minister in New Zealand.

The minister also met several parliamentarians, members of the business community as well as Indian diaspora, including Indian students. In Wellington, he inaugurated the newly constructed building of the High Commission of India.

(With ANI inputs)