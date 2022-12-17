'Indian Roads Will Match The Standards Of US By 2024 End': Nitin Gadkari

UNION Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday made a tall claim saying that Indian roads will match the standards of the roads in the US by the end of 2024. Addressing the 95th FICCI Annual convention in New Delhi, Gadkari said, "we are making the World Standard Road infrastructure in the country and promising you that before the end of 2024, our road infrastructure will be equal to the standard of the USA, American standards".



Gadkari also addressed the problem of the high cost of logistics in India which has been flagged by many businesses in India. Gadkari said that the government is making all efforts to bring down the logistics cost to 9 per cent by 2024 end. "Our logistics cost is a big problem. Presently, it comes to 16 per cent, but I am promising you that up to the end of 24, we will take it to the single digit, up to 9 per cent", he added.

To make the construction industry more sustainable, the Minister said that the government is making an effort to minimize the use of steel by replacing them with substitutes. The construction industry consumes 40 per cent of global resources, the minister informed. Gadkari said that India should be the leader in the electric mobility sector. He informed me that he is in conversation with international companies about getting new technologies to develop the industry.

"A couple of days back one of the Canadian Companies had come to me to show how we can get Cobalt and Manganese from mining in the ocean waters. They showed me the same mining material and they claimed that it will reduce the cost of batteries if we can use it as the source of cobalt", he said.

He added that currently the automobile industry is worth Rs 7.5 Lakh Crore and India plans to double its size. He claimed that the automobile industry will create thousands of jobs in the near future and make India one of the largest manufacturers of automobiles in the world.

Gadkari emphasized meeting India’s obligations by achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. He stressed that India is in a great position to become an energy exporter by harnessing the potential of green hydrogen.

"In near future, green hydrogen will be a source of energy in the aviation, railway, road transport, chemical and fertilizer industries. India's potential to become a global manufacturing hub and exporter of green hydrogen in near future. Sustainability is also increasingly recognized as an important part of the construction industry", he said.

(With agency inputs)