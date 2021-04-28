India recorded 3,60,960 new COVID-19 infections taking the total caseload in the country to a total of 1,79,97,267, while 3,293 new fatalities in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 2,01,187.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another global record for daily infections, India, during the last 24 hours, reported nearly 3.61 lakh COVID-19 cases taking the overall coronavirus tally in the country to near 1.80 crore. Over 3,200 deaths in the same span of time were also recorded in the country taking the death toll due to the deadly pathogen over the grim milestone of the 2-lakh mark.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India recorded 3,60,960 new COVID-19 infections taking the total caseload in the country to a total of 1,79,97,267, while 3,293 new fatalities in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 2,01,187.

The spike of nearly 3.61 lakh cases is the highest one-day toll ever reported across the globe. India has been witnessing over 3.50 lakh COVID-19 cases since the past few days, however, the toll witnessed a dip on Tuesday when the country reported 3,23,144 fresh infections along with 2,771 fatalities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a surge for the 50th consecutive day, the active caseload in the country also inched closer to the grim milestone of the 30-lakh mark. With today's spike, the active cases have risen to 29,78,709, comprising 16.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.33 per cent. This is the highest-ever active caseload recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic last year.

The 3,293 new fatalities include 895 from Maharashtra, 381 from Delhi, 264 from Uttar Pradesh, 246 from Chhattisgarh, 180 from Karnataka, 170 from Gujarat, 131 from Jharkhand, 121 from Rajasthan and 100 from Punjab. April 2021 has been the deadliest month since the beginning of the pandemic and the last seven days have alone accounted for more than half of the deaths reported in the entire month.



This comes as the country is reeling under the cascading effect of COVID-19. India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

As India continues to grapple with a raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the government on Monday said it is time people started wearing masks inside their homes as well even as it sought to allay fears saying unnecessary panic is causing more harm than good.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan