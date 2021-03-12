Coronavirus India News: A total of 23,285 cases were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of India's coronavirus cases to 1,13,08,846.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the alarming rise, India on Friday reported over 23,000 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day spike in almost the last 78 days. A total of 23,285 cases were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of India's coronavirus cases to 1,13,08,846. The country had reported 24,712 new infections on December 24 and since then the cases have been on a decline.

With the latest spike in new cases, India's active COVID019 caseload also reached near the 2-lakh mark again and stood at 1,97,237, which now comprises 1.74 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 per cent. The death toll in the country also increased to 1,58,306 with 117 daily new fatalities.

India on Thursday had reported this year's highest single-day spike with 22,854 new COVID-19 cases and 126 deaths. Yesterday's tally increased the active caseload to 1,89,226 which is now nearing the 2-lakh mark. The current spike in COVID-19 cases is coming amid the ongoing intensive and vast inoculation drive in the country. A total of 2,56,90,545 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 1 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, during the last 24 hours, recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took its caseload to 22,66,374. With 57 fatalities, the death toll reached 52,667. On October 7 the state had reported 14,578 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined.

The number of active cases in the state crossed one lakh to reach 1,06,070. On November 6 the state had reported 1,02,099 active cases and the numbers had dwindled after that. However, since February 14 new cases have surged.

Accoridng to the Union Health Ministry, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai, Bengaluru urban, Ernakulam, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nasik and Aurangabad districts have the highest number of active cases. Out of 10 districts with the highest number of COVID-19 active cases in the country, eight are from Maharashtra.

Expressing concern over the rise in active COVID-19 cases in a few states, including Maharashtra, the Centre has also advised people to be "careful and watchful" and not lower guard as "the pandemic is not yet over." The government termed the coronavirus situation, especially in Maharashtra, "worrisome".

Sounding a word of caution for Delhi and its neighbourhood, NITI Aayog Member VK Paul said that the national capital is seeing a rise in positivity rate, and so is Gurgaon, Faridabad and to an extent Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad. "Be careful, be watchful. We still have a huge population at risk of this virus. This pandemic is not yet over. Be vigilant," he said.

