New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday reported over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day. The country logged 2,541 fresh infections while the active cases rose to 16,522. With this India's total tally of COVID-19 rose to 4,30,60,086 and the death toll also climbed to 5,22,223 with 30 fresh fatalities. The daily positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.84 per cent as per the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Monday.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha