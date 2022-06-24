India Reports Over 17,000 COVID-19 Cases, Biggest 1-Day Spike In 4 Months

India's active COVID-19 caseload jumped to 88,284 on Friday after the country reported more than 17,000 new cases (17,336 exactly) in the past 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the biggest spike in daily COVID-19 cases since February 19 when the country had reported 22,270 infections.

India's death toll has also increased to 5,24,954 with 13 new deaths. On the other hand, 4,27,49,056 patients have recovered from COVID-19 till now, with 13,029 recovering in the last 24 hours.

Currently, India's case mortality rate and recovery rate stand at 1.21 per cent and 98.59 per cent, respectively.

MAHARASHTRA THE BIGGEST CONTRIBUTOR TO INDIA'S TALLY

Maharashtra remained the top contributor to India's daily tally after the state reported 5,218 new cases and one death that pushed the state's total caseload and toll to 79,50,240 and 1,47,893, respectively.

Mumbai alone, according to a report by the state health department, recorded 2,479 cases and the sole death that was reported in Maharashtra. This was a 60 per cent rise in Mumbai's tally compared to the previous day.

NEARLY 2,000 CASES IN DELHI

Delhi also witnessed a massive spike in its daily cases, reporting 1,934 new infections with a positivity rate of 8.10 per cent. This pushed the national capital's total caseload to 19,27,394.

However, the death toll remained unchanged at 26,242 as the city-state reported no new fatality in the last 24 hours.

OTHER STATES SEE SPIKE IN CASES AS WELL

Other states also witnessed a massive spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday. In Tamil Nadu, 1,063 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 34,64,131. As per the health department, Chennai alone accounted for 497 infections.

West Bengal also saw a jump, reporting 745 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 20,23,587. This is the first time since February 7 when the state has reported more than 700 cases in a day.

Besides, Karnataka reported 858 new cases and one death, taking the caseload to 39,63,633 and the total fatalities to 40,072, respectively.

Meanwhile, Gujarat, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Telangana reported 416, 151, 114 and 494 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

HEALTH MINISTER'S KEY MEET

With India reporting a spike in cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with key officials on Thursday to review status of COVID-19 in the country. During the meeting, he directed officials to focus on surveillance, genome sequencing, and monitor hospitalisation.

"As there is adequate vaccine doses available, let there be no vaccine wastage while focusing on accelerating vaccination among the eligible and vulnerable groups," he directed.