Coronavirus India News: This is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the country since January 29.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday reported 14,264 fresh coronavirus cases and 90 new fatalities in last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since January 29, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

In its daily updates, the Union Health Ministry said that the deadly pathogen has affected 1,09,91,651 people in India so far while 1,06,89,715 have recovered from the infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 97.25 per cent.

It also said that the virus has claimed 1,56,302 lives in India so far -- fatality rate of 1.42 per cent -- while adding that active number of cases stand at 1,45,634.

This comes a day after the Union Health Ministry flagged concerns over the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in five states -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh -- asked them to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocols and take actions against those flouting norms.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said that Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Kerala have been witnessing a rise in daily active new cases. Similar to the three states, Punjab has also shown a sudden spike in the number of daily new cases reported in the last seven days, the Health Ministry said.

"Since February 13, Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing a rise in the number of daily new cases. In the last 24 hours, 297 daily new cases have been registered in the state," it said.

The Health Ministry also said that 18 states and union territories (UTs) have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Telangana, Haryana, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

It also said that a total of 1,07,15,204 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,22,313 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today.

These include 63,28,479 healthcare workers (first dose), 8,47,161 healthcare workers (second dose) and 35,39,564 frontline workers (first dose), the ministry said.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. Vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

