India Coronavirus News: This is the first since the beginning of the pandemic that India has reported over one lakh COVID-19 cases in a day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing its upward trend, India on Monday reported 1,03,558 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to 1,25,89,067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This is the first since the beginning of the pandemic that India has reported over one lakh COVID-19 cases in a day.

The active number of cases also reached 7,41,830 on Monday, said the Health Ministry while adding that 478 COVID-19 fatalities were reported during the same period, taking the total death toll to 1,65,101. With this, India's fatality rate reached 1.31 per cent, the lowest in the world.

It, however, said that 52,847 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours in India, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,16,82,136. Currently, India has a recovery rate of 92.80 per cent which is the highest in the world.

Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 57 4990 62 Andhra Pradesh 10300 890137 7239 Arunachal Pradesh 8 16785 56 Assam 1964 215597 1109 Bihar 3561 263233 1583 Chandigarh 3150 24661 383 Chhattisgarh 38450 326277 4319 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 204 3538 2 Delhi 13982 651351 11081 Goa 2077 56156 835 Gujarat 15135 298737 4566 Haryana 12574 282368 3191 Himachal Pradesh 3577 60595 1070 Jammu and Kashmir 3955 127049 2008 Jharkhand 5244 120872 1130 Karnataka 39111 963419 12625 Kerala 28206 1102359 4668 Ladakh 323 9802 130 Lakshadweep 36 704 1 Madhya Pradesh 21335 281476 4040 Maharashtra 431896 2522823 55878 Manipur 61 28988 374 Meghalaya 102 13870 150 Mizoram 41 4439 11 Nagaland 133 12138 92 Odisha 2838 337935 1922 Puducherry 1592 40083 684 Punjab 25314 219063 7083 Rajasthan 12878 323618 2829 Sikkim 51 6071 135 Tamil Nadu 21958 865071 12778 Telengana 8746 302768 1723 Tripura 63 33085 392 Uttarakhand 3017 97520 1727 Uttar Pradesh 19738 601440 8881 West Bengal 10153 573118 10344 Total 741830 11682136 165101

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Since February, coronavirus cases have been rising across India, especially in Maharashtra, forcing state and union territory (UT) governments to impose stricter curbs, including weekend lockdowns and night curfews.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meet and discussed ways to control the pandemic in India. The Prime Minister also directed central teams to visit Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

During the meeting, PM Modi also said that the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment would be effective in curbing the pandemic's spread.

Earlier, the Health Ministry had also held a crucial meet with states and UTs, discussing ways to control the pandemic. The Health Ministry had also blamed the laxity shown by the people behind the surge in coronavirus cases and noted that mass vaccination is the only was possibble to control the spread of the infection.

"A modality for ensuring such physical measures have to be evidence-based. In this context partial lockdowns such as night curfews or weekend lockdowns would not have much impact on the transmission cycle," Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma