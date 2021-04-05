India reports over 1 lakh COVID-19 cases in a day for the first time since outbreak of pandemic
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing its upward trend, India on Monday reported 1,03,558 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to 1,25,89,067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This is the first since the beginning of the pandemic that India has reported over one lakh COVID-19 cases in a day.
The active number of cases also reached 7,41,830 on Monday, said the Health Ministry while adding that 478 COVID-19 fatalities were reported during the same period, taking the total death toll to 1,65,101. With this, India's fatality rate reached 1.31 per cent, the lowest in the world.
It, however, said that 52,847 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours in India, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,16,82,136. Currently, India has a recovery rate of 92.80 per cent which is the highest in the world.
Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|57
|4990
|62
|Andhra Pradesh
|10300
|890137
|7239
|Arunachal Pradesh
|8
|16785
|56
|Assam
|1964
|215597
|1109
|Bihar
|3561
|263233
|1583
|Chandigarh
|3150
|24661
|383
|Chhattisgarh
|38450
|326277
|4319
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|204
|3538
|2
|Delhi
|13982
|651351
|11081
|Goa
|2077
|56156
|835
|Gujarat
|15135
|298737
|4566
|Haryana
|12574
|282368
|3191
|Himachal Pradesh
|3577
|60595
|1070
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3955
|127049
|2008
|Jharkhand
|5244
|120872
|1130
|Karnataka
|39111
|963419
|12625
|Kerala
|28206
|1102359
|4668
|Ladakh
|323
|9802
|130
|Lakshadweep
|36
|704
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|21335
|281476
|4040
|Maharashtra
|431896
|2522823
|55878
|Manipur
|61
|28988
|374
|Meghalaya
|102
|13870
|150
|Mizoram
|41
|4439
|11
|Nagaland
|133
|12138
|92
|Odisha
|2838
|337935
|1922
|Puducherry
|1592
|40083
|684
|Punjab
|25314
|219063
|7083
|Rajasthan
|12878
|323618
|2829
|Sikkim
|51
|6071
|135
|Tamil Nadu
|21958
|865071
|12778
|Telengana
|8746
|302768
|1723
|Tripura
|63
|33085
|392
|Uttarakhand
|3017
|97520
|1727
|Uttar Pradesh
|19738
|601440
|8881
|West Bengal
|10153
|573118
|10344
|Total
|741830
|11682136
|165101
(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Since February, coronavirus cases have been rising across India, especially in Maharashtra, forcing state and union territory (UT) governments to impose stricter curbs, including weekend lockdowns and night curfews.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meet and discussed ways to control the pandemic in India. The Prime Minister also directed central teams to visit Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.
During the meeting, PM Modi also said that the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment would be effective in curbing the pandemic's spread.
Earlier, the Health Ministry had also held a crucial meet with states and UTs, discussing ways to control the pandemic. The Health Ministry had also blamed the laxity shown by the people behind the surge in coronavirus cases and noted that mass vaccination is the only was possibble to control the spread of the infection.
"A modality for ensuring such physical measures have to be evidence-based. In this context partial lockdowns such as night curfews or weekend lockdowns would not have much impact on the transmission cycle," Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
Related Topics:
- India Coronavirus News
- breaking news
- india top news
- coronavirus latest updates
- coronavirus updates
- coronavirus news
- coronavirus disease
- coronavirus precautions
- coronavirus vaccine
- coronavirus
- covid 19
- coronavirus india
- coronavirus lockdown
- india lockdown
- covid 19 lockdown
- coronavirus death toll
- india covid 19 patient count