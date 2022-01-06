New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 6.43 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that the country's active caseload has increased to 2.85 lakh. This is the biggest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases in India since June 10 in 2021 when the country had reported over 92,000 fresh infections.

325 COVID-19 fatalities were also detected in India during the past 24 hours that pushed the country's death toll to 4.82 lakh with a 1.38 per cent case mortality rate, the Health Ministry said.

It also noted that 19,206 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection during the same period, taking India's total recoveries to 3.43 crore. At present, India's recovery rate stands at 97.81 per cent.

The Health Ministry also said that India's Omicron tally has increased to 2,630 with Maharashtra being the worst affected with 797 cases, followed by Delhi (465), Rajasthan (236), Kerala (234), Karnataka (226) and Gujarat (204).

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry also warned about the "exponential rise" in COVID-19 cases in India, which it believed is being driven by the Omicron variant. It also highlighted that India's R naught value indicates that the spread of COVID-19 is 2.69, higher than the 1.69 recorded during the peak of the pandemic's second wave.

"We are now facing an exponential rise in (the number of) COVID-19 cases and we believe that largely, it is being driven by Omicron, particularly so in the western parts of our country and even particularly so in larger cities from where we have more data," NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul said in a media briefing.

"Clearly, this is an expanding pandemic. The R nought value is 2.69. This is higher than the 1.69 we saw when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak. The acceleration of cases is steeper than ever."

"That is the early input we have. Compared to this, last year and even in 2020, the hospitalisation rate was close to 20 per cent," Paul added.

