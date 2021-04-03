India Coronavirus News: India reported 89,129 fresh infections of coronavirus in a day taking the total cases to 1,23,92,260, while 719 fatalities took the death toll to 1,64,110.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the resurgence, nearly 90,000 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in India during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to nearly 1.23 crore. The death toll also climbed up to over 1.64 lakh-mark after record 714 fatalities, the most deaths since October 21, 2020, were reported during the same span of time.

According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India reported 89,129 fresh infections of coronavirus in a day taking the total cases to 1,23,92,260, while 719 fatalities took the death toll to 1,64,110. The jump in cases reported on Saturday was the highest since September 20 last year when 92,605 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Corresponding to the rapid surge in cases, the number of active cases too have registered a steady increase for the 24th day in a row with the tally reaching 6,58,909, which is 5.32 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 93.36 per cent.

The active caseload was the lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and comprised 1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,15,69,241, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.32 per cent.

The number of daily coronavirus cases peaked in September last year with 97,894 infections being reported on the 17th day of the month, after which India began witnessing a gradual decline in cases.

This comes amid an alarming surge in fresh COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana which account for 90 per cent of the cases and deaths in the country. The health ministry said that the situation in these 11 states is a "matter of serious concern" and emphasised on "testing, tracking and isolating" to control the spread of the infection in the country.

Maharashtra, being the worst-hit state, recorded 47,827 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the state's caseload to 29,04,076, This is the highest daily rise in the state since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. As many as 202 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Friday, taking the death toll to 55,379. State capital Mumbai also broke its previous record with 8,832 new infections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also said the state may face a shortage of healthcare facilities if the present surge in coronavirus cases continued. Addressing people through a live webcast, he also said a lockdown can not be ruled out if the situation did not improve.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 3,594 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily count this year while 14 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the toll to 11,050. The positivity rate also mounted to 4.11 per cent from 3.57 per cent a day before, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks. On December 3, the city had recorded 3,734 cases while on December 4 the count was 4,067.

In Tamil Nadu, 3,290 new cases were reported in a day, taking the caseload to 8,92,780, while 12,750 people have died due to the virus in the southern state so far. The grim situation also prevailed in neighbouring Karnataka as the state reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 10,06,229.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 1 4981 1 62 Andhra Pradesh 8815 673 888508 610 7225 5 Arunachal Pradesh 5 1 16785 56 Assam 1909 25 215517 38 1107 Bihar 2364 456 262733 204 1580 2 Chandigarh 3098 147 24064 139 381 1 Chhattisgarh 31858 2871 321873 1260 4247 43 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 202 11 3499 9 2 Delhi 11994 1496 645770 2084 11050 14 Goa 1914 198 55838 81 832 1 Gujarat 13559 563 294650 2066 4539 11 Haryana 11022 660 280074 1191 3174 10 Himachal Pradesh 3338 117 60026 285 1056 4 Jammu and Kashmir 3215 341 126720 171 2003 5 Jharkhand 3908 556 120562 137 1115 1 Karnataka 34238 3354 959400 1631 12591 6 Kerala 26718 207 1098526 2287 4646 14 Ladakh 278 11 9781 3 130 Lakshadweep 42 5 690 2 1 Madhya Pradesh 19336 1279 277484 1482 4014 16 Maharashtra 391203 23306 2457494 24126 55379 481 Manipur 57 7 28975 12 374 Meghalaya 64 14 13868 1 150 Mizoram 40 3 4436 11 Nagaland 131 16 12138 92 Odisha 2421 243 337430 218 1921 Puducherry 1420 130 39837 82 684 1 Punjab 25458 814 213327 2002 6983 57 Rajasthan 10484 921 322613 499 2824 2 Sikkim 46 6064 4 135 Tamil Nadu 18606 1563 861424 1715 12750 12 Telengana 6900 741 302207 331 1712 6 Tripura 56 3 33075 5 392 Uttarakhand 2404 168 97150 194 1721 2 Uttar Pradesh 14073 2155 599827 782 8836 16 West Bengal 7692 1179 571895 550 10335 4 Total# 658909 44213 11569241 44202 164110 714





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan