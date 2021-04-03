New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the resurgence, nearly 90,000 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in India during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to nearly 1.23 crore. The death toll also climbed up to over 1.64 lakh-mark after record 714 fatalities, the most deaths since October 21, 2020, were reported during the same span of time. 

According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India reported 89,129 fresh infections of coronavirus in a day taking the total cases to 1,23,92,260, while 719 fatalities took the death toll to 1,64,110. The jump in cases reported on Saturday was the highest since September 20 last year when 92,605 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Corresponding to the rapid surge in cases, the number of active cases too have registered a steady increase for the 24th day in a row with the tally reaching 6,58,909, which is 5.32 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 93.36 per cent.

The active caseload was the lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and comprised 1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,15,69,241, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.32 per cent.

The number of daily coronavirus cases peaked in September last year with 97,894 infections being reported on the 17th day of the month, after which India began witnessing a gradual decline in cases.

This comes amid an alarming surge in fresh COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana which account for 90 per cent of the cases and deaths in the country. The health ministry said that the situation in these 11 states is a "matter of serious concern" and emphasised on "testing, tracking and isolating" to control the spread of the infection in the country.

Maharashtra, being the worst-hit state, recorded 47,827 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the state's caseload to 29,04,076, This is the highest daily rise in the state since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. As many as 202 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Friday, taking the death toll to 55,379. State capital Mumbai also broke its previous record with 8,832 new infections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also said the state may face a shortage of healthcare facilities if the present surge in coronavirus cases continued. Addressing people through a live webcast, he also said a lockdown can not be ruled out if the situation did not improve.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 3,594 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily count this year while 14 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the toll to 11,050. The positivity rate also mounted to 4.11 per cent from 3.57 per cent a day before, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks. On December 3, the city had recorded 3,734 cases while on December 4 the count was 4,067. 

In Tamil Nadu, 3,290 new cases were reported in a day, taking the caseload to 8,92,780, while 12,750 people have died due to the virus in the southern state so far. The grim situation also prevailed in neighbouring Karnataka as the state reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 10,06,229.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 4981 62  
Andhra Pradesh 8815 673  888508 610  7225
Arunachal Pradesh 5 16785   56  
Assam 1909 25  215517 38  1107  
Bihar 2364 456  262733 204  1580
Chandigarh 3098 147  24064 139  381
Chhattisgarh 31858 2871  321873 1260  4247 43 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 202 11  3499 2  
Delhi 11994 1496  645770 2084  11050 14 
Goa 1914 198  55838 81  832
Gujarat 13559 563  294650 2066  4539 11 
Haryana 11022 660  280074 1191  3174 10 
Himachal Pradesh 3338 117  60026 285  1056
Jammu and Kashmir 3215 341  126720 171  2003
Jharkhand 3908 556  120562 137  1115
Karnataka 34238 3354  959400 1631  12591
Kerala 26718 207  1098526 2287  4646 14 
Ladakh 278 11  9781 130  
Lakshadweep 42 690 1  
Madhya Pradesh 19336 1279  277484 1482  4014 16 
Maharashtra 391203 23306  2457494 24126  55379 481 
Manipur 57 28975 12  374  
Meghalaya 64 14  13868 150  
Mizoram 40 4436   11  
Nagaland 131 16  12138   92  
Odisha 2421 243  337430 218  1921  
Puducherry 1420 130  39837 82  684
Punjab 25458 814  213327 2002  6983 57 
Rajasthan 10484 921  322613 499  2824
Sikkim 46   6064 135  
Tamil Nadu 18606 1563  861424 1715  12750 12 
Telengana 6900 741  302207 331  1712
Tripura 56 33075 392  
Uttarakhand 2404 168  97150 194  1721
Uttar Pradesh 14073 2155  599827 782  8836 16 
West Bengal 7692 1179  571895 550  10335
Total# 658909 44213  11569241 44202  164110 714 


Posted By: Talibuddin Khan