India reports nearly 90,000 new COVID-19 cases, 719 deaths, biggest one-day spike since Sept; active caseload above 6.58 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the resurgence, nearly 90,000 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in India during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to nearly 1.23 crore. The death toll also climbed up to over 1.64 lakh-mark after record 714 fatalities, the most deaths since October 21, 2020, were reported during the same span of time.
According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India reported 89,129 fresh infections of coronavirus in a day taking the total cases to 1,23,92,260, while 719 fatalities took the death toll to 1,64,110. The jump in cases reported on Saturday was the highest since September 20 last year when 92,605 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.
Corresponding to the rapid surge in cases, the number of active cases too have registered a steady increase for the 24th day in a row with the tally reaching 6,58,909, which is 5.32 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 93.36 per cent.
The active caseload was the lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and comprised 1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,15,69,241, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.32 per cent.
The number of daily coronavirus cases peaked in September last year with 97,894 infections being reported on the 17th day of the month, after which India began witnessing a gradual decline in cases.
This comes amid an alarming surge in fresh COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana which account for 90 per cent of the cases and deaths in the country. The health ministry said that the situation in these 11 states is a "matter of serious concern" and emphasised on "testing, tracking and isolating" to control the spread of the infection in the country.
Maharashtra, being the worst-hit state, recorded 47,827 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the state's caseload to 29,04,076, This is the highest daily rise in the state since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. As many as 202 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Friday, taking the death toll to 55,379. State capital Mumbai also broke its previous record with 8,832 new infections.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also said the state may face a shortage of healthcare facilities if the present surge in coronavirus cases continued. Addressing people through a live webcast, he also said a lockdown can not be ruled out if the situation did not improve.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 3,594 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily count this year while 14 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the toll to 11,050. The positivity rate also mounted to 4.11 per cent from 3.57 per cent a day before, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks. On December 3, the city had recorded 3,734 cases while on December 4 the count was 4,067.
In Tamil Nadu, 3,290 new cases were reported in a day, taking the caseload to 8,92,780, while 12,750 people have died due to the virus in the southern state so far. The grim situation also prevailed in neighbouring Karnataka as the state reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 10,06,229.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|41
|1
|4981
|1
|62
|Andhra Pradesh
|8815
|673
|888508
|610
|7225
|5
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5
|1
|16785
|56
|Assam
|1909
|25
|215517
|38
|1107
|Bihar
|2364
|456
|262733
|204
|1580
|2
|Chandigarh
|3098
|147
|24064
|139
|381
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|31858
|2871
|321873
|1260
|4247
|43
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|202
|11
|3499
|9
|2
|Delhi
|11994
|1496
|645770
|2084
|11050
|14
|Goa
|1914
|198
|55838
|81
|832
|1
|Gujarat
|13559
|563
|294650
|2066
|4539
|11
|Haryana
|11022
|660
|280074
|1191
|3174
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|3338
|117
|60026
|285
|1056
|4
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3215
|341
|126720
|171
|2003
|5
|Jharkhand
|3908
|556
|120562
|137
|1115
|1
|Karnataka
|34238
|3354
|959400
|1631
|12591
|6
|Kerala
|26718
|207
|1098526
|2287
|4646
|14
|Ladakh
|278
|11
|9781
|3
|130
|Lakshadweep
|42
|5
|690
|2
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|19336
|1279
|277484
|1482
|4014
|16
|Maharashtra
|391203
|23306
|2457494
|24126
|55379
|481
|Manipur
|57
|7
|28975
|12
|374
|Meghalaya
|64
|14
|13868
|1
|150
|Mizoram
|40
|3
|4436
|11
|Nagaland
|131
|16
|12138
|92
|Odisha
|2421
|243
|337430
|218
|1921
|Puducherry
|1420
|130
|39837
|82
|684
|1
|Punjab
|25458
|814
|213327
|2002
|6983
|57
|Rajasthan
|10484
|921
|322613
|499
|2824
|2
|Sikkim
|46
|6064
|4
|135
|Tamil Nadu
|18606
|1563
|861424
|1715
|12750
|12
|Telengana
|6900
|741
|302207
|331
|1712
|6
|Tripura
|56
|3
|33075
|5
|392
|Uttarakhand
|2404
|168
|97150
|194
|1721
|2
|Uttar Pradesh
|14073
|2155
|599827
|782
|8836
|16
|West Bengal
|7692
|1179
|571895
|550
|10335
|4
|Total#
|658909
|44213
|11569241
|44202
|164110
|714
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan
Related Topics:
- coronavirus in india
- covid-19
- coronavirus
- coronavirus restrictions
- maharashtra lockdown
- lockdown in maharashtra
- delhi covid restrictions
- maharashtra covid restrictions
- mumbai coronavirus cases
- mumbai covid restrictions
- coronavirus guidelines
- coronavirus deaths
- coronavirus cases today
- covid cases april 3
- covid-19
- coronavirus vaccines
- vaccination
- covishiled
- covaxin
- punjab covid restrictions
- gujarat coronavirus trestrictions