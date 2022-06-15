New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India continued to witness a massive spike in its daily COVID-19 cases and reported 8,822 new infections with a daily positivity rate of 2 per cent on Wednesday that pushed the country's active caseload to 53,637, said the Union Health Ministry.

In addition to that, 15 deaths were also reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the country's toll to 5,24,792 with a case mortality rate of 1.21 per cent. Meanwhile, India's total recoveries have reached 4,26,67,088 with 5,718 recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Delhi and Maharashtra, according to the ministry data, witnessed a massive spike in their daily cases. While Delhi reported 1,118 new infections (a rise of 82 per cent from the previous day), Maharashtra recorded 2,956 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the Maharashtra health department said the state also reported two cases of the BA.5 variant of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The two patients, who are fully vaccinated, were found in Thane and have recovered from the infection in home isolation, it said.

Meanwhile, other states which reported a surge are Tamil Nadu (332 cases), Goa (104 cases), West Bengal (135 cases), Telangana (219 cases), Gujarat (165 cases), and Andhra Pradesh (126 cases).

Although India is reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases, health experts, including top government officials, have said that people should not panic. However, they say that people must continue following appropriate COVID-19 norms.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Samiran Panda, Additional director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said the spike in cases "doesn't mean it's reported from all over the country it's from a few districts".

He stressed that cases should be closely monitored at the local or district level instead of "extrapolating it over one state or the entire country".

"Panic does not serve as a COVID pandemic response or public health response because a panic does not help to analyse the data or looking carefully to be so that's why panic doesn't serve a purpose," Dr Panda told ANI.

"It is about examining the data very carefully. So, if from a particular site or from a district or a few districts in the state upsurges or peak is being observed, then we need to look at the number of tests conducted in that area. The local data needs to be examined carefully for local-level decision making," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma