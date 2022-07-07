India Reports Nearly 19,000 COVID-19 Cases; West Bengal, Tamil Nadu See Massive Spike

The active COVID-19 caseload in India jumped to 1.19 lakh on Thursday after the country reported nearly 19,000 new cases (18,930) with the daily positivity rate touching the 4.32 per cent-mark, said the Union Health Ministry.

India, during the past 24 hours, also reported 35 deaths that pushed the country's toll to 5.25 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.21 per cent. Meanwhile, 14,650 recoveries were also reported in the same time span, pushing the total recoveries to 4.29 crore.

Although India reported a massive spike in daily cases, Delhi and Maharashtra - the two worst-hit states in the country - recorded a dip in their new infections. While Maharashtra reported 3,142 fresh cases, including 695 in Mumbai, and seven fatalities, Delhi logged 600 cases and one fatality with the test positivity rate declining to 3.27 per cent.

Delhi and Maharashtra have 2,590 and 19,981 active COVID-19 cases, respectively.

SPIKE CONTINUES IN WEST BENGAL, TAMIL NADU

West Bengal continued to see a massive spike in cases, reporting 2,352 new infections with a positivity rate of 16.24 per cent. Three fatalities were also reported that took the toll to 21,231. Currently, West Bengal has 14,270 active COVID-19 cases, as per the state health department.

Like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu also continued to report a spike in cases. In the last 24 hours, the southern state reported 2,743 new coronavirus cases that pushed its active caseload to 17,717. However, no new COVID-19 fatality was registered in the same time span, as per the state health department.

NEW COVID-19 SUB-VARIANT DETECTED IN INDIA

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday confirmed that a new sub-lineage BA.2.75 of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in countries like India, confirming the theroy of an Israeli scientist - Dr Shay Fleishon of the Central Virology Laboratory at Sheba Medical Center.

"On COVID-19, globally reported cases have increased nearly 30 per cent over the past two weeks. Four out of six of the WHO sub-regions saw cases increase in the last week," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"In Europe and America, BA.4 and BA.5 are driving waves. In countries like India a new sub-lineage of BA.2.75 has also been detected, which we're following," he added.