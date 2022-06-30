India Reports Nearly 19,000 COVID-19 Cases, Active Caseload Crosses 1 Lakh Mark

India's active COVID-19 caseload has crossed the grim mark of 1.04 lakh after the country reported nearly 19,000 cases (18,819 exactly) with a daily positivity rate of 4.16 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

This is the first time after a gap of 130 days when the country has reported more than 18,000 COVID-19 cases in a day. The active cases have also crossed the one lakh mark for the first time in 122 days.

India's total caseload and death toll stand at 4,34,52,164 and 5,25,116, respectively. As per the ministry, 39 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

4,28,22,493 patients, the Health Ministry said, have recovered from the infection, with the country reporting 13,827 recoveries in the past 24 hours. At present, India's recovery stands at 98.55 per cent, the highest in the world.

NEARLY 4,000 CASES IN MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra saw the biggest spike in India on Thursday, reporting 3,957 fresh cases and seven fatalities that pushed its tally and death toll to 79,72,747 and 1,47,922, respectively. Mumbai, as per the state health department, alone reported 1,504 cases, which raised the city's tally to 11,11,227. The city is now left with 11,844 active cases.

OVER 1,100 CASES IN DELHI

Delhi also witnessed a spike in cases, reporting 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality. Currently, the national capital has 4,325 active cases, as per the state health department.

SPIKE IN OTHER STATES AS WELL

West Bengal also witnessed a massive spike in cases, reporting 1,424 new cases with a positivity rate of 12.74 per cent. The state has 5,885 active COVID-19 cases at present, as per the West Bengal health department.

Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, reported 1,827 new cases, taking the state tally to 34,73,116. However, the death toll continued to remain at 38,026.

On the other hand, Telangana and Gujarat reported 485 and 529 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

WHO WARNS AGAINST RISING CASES

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against the spike in cases, saying the COVID-19 pandemic is changing but it is not over. It also noted that 110 countries are reporting a spike in cases.

"This pandemic is changing but it's not over. Our ability to track the COVID-19 virus is under threat as reporting and genomic sequences are declining meaning it is becoming harder to track Omicron and analyse future emerging variants," Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.

"COVID19, driven by BA.4 and BA.5 in many places, cases are on the rise in 110 countries, causing overall global cases to increase by 20 per cent and deaths have risen in 3 of the 6 WHO regions even as the global figure remains relatively stable," he added.