India reports less than 30,000 COVID-19 cases in a day after over four months, active cases at 4.5 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Recording less than 30,000 cases in a day after four months, India, during the last 24 hours, logged 29,163 new coronavirus infections taking the country's overall tally to near 89-lakh mark, while the death toll climbed up to 1.30 lakh.
According to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, India's coronavirus tally mounts to 88,74,290 after 29,163 new cases in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,30519, after 449 new fatalities during the same span of time. The last time coronavirus cases dipped below 30,000 was on July 15 when the country registered 29,429 cases.
The coronavirus infection in India rose steadily after July to more than 90,000 cases a day in mid-September. However, the peak has been witnessing a steady decline since October with the country reporting around 40,000- to 50,000 cases daily. Yesterday, India reported a spike of 30,548 new COVID-19 cases, while 435 new deaths were reported during the same period.
Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country surged to 82,90,370 with 40,791 new discharges in last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.42 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent, the health ministry's data showed.
The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the seventh consecutive day. As per the data, there are 4,53,401 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.11 per cent of the total caseload.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,65,42,907 samples have been tested up to November 16 with 8,44,382 samples being tested on Monday.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|150
|5
|4346
|16
|61
|Andhra Pradesh
|17892
|767
|829991
|1507
|6881
|13
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1232
|32
|14588
|88
|48
|Assam
|3446
|220
|206044
|405
|964
|1
|Bihar
|5221
|233
|220007
|744
|1189
|5
|Chandigarh
|1052
|36
|14584
|116
|250
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|18577
|510
|190463
|1594
|2604
|26
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|19
|3
|3273
|6
|2
|Delhi
|40128
|138
|441361
|3560
|7713
|99
|Goa
|1424
|161
|43941
|285
|663
|1
|Gujarat
|12456
|119
|172972
|1040
|3808
|5
|Haryana
|19342
|215
|180647
|2349
|2038
|19
|Himachal Pradesh
|6775
|104
|22931
|539
|450
|8
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5588
|100
|95824
|482
|1597
|8
|Jharkhand
|2754
|198
|102548
|360
|928
|4
|Karnataka
|26122
|1043
|825141
|2188
|11541
|12
|Kerala
|71046
|3876
|454774
|6567
|1888
|19
|Ladakh
|944
|22
|6456
|71
|93
|4
|Madhya Pradesh
|8996
|150
|172436
|745
|3092
|2
|Maharashtra
|85363
|526
|1618380
|3001
|46034
|60
|Manipur
|2993
|64
|18832
|239
|224
|3
|Meghalaya
|933
|38
|9672
|78
|101
|1
|Mizoram
|524
|8
|2915
|39
|5
|1
|Nagaland
|1013
|93
|8959
|46
|53
|1
|Odisha
|8706
|564
|299159
|1297
|1543
|16
|Puducherry
|902
|82
|34827
|95
|608
|Punjab
|5601
|168
|132001
|570
|4480
|22
|Rajasthan
|18684
|347
|207224
|1810
|2078
|12
|Sikkim
|293
|9
|4137
|12
|91
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|15765
|676
|732656
|2384
|11495
|17
|Telangana
|13732
|653
|243686
|1602
|1410
|3
|Tripura
|1044
|1
|30631
|76
|364
|Uttarakhand
|4184
|381
|63158
|615
|1116
|9
|Uttar Pradesh
|22603
|364
|482854
|1889
|7393
|21
|West Bengal
|27897
|1417
|398952
|4376
|7714
|53
|Total#
|453401
|12077
|8290370
|40791
|130519
|449
