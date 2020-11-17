New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Recording less than 30,000 cases in a day after four months, India, during the last 24 hours, logged 29,163 new coronavirus infections taking the country's overall tally to near 89-lakh mark, while the death toll climbed up to 1.30 lakh.

According to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, India's coronavirus tally mounts to 88,74,290 after 29,163 new cases in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,30519, after 449 new fatalities during the same span of time. The last time coronavirus cases dipped below 30,000 was on July 15 when the country registered 29,429 cases.

The coronavirus infection in India rose steadily after July to more than 90,000 cases a day in mid-September. However, the peak has been witnessing a steady decline since October with the country reporting around 40,000- to 50,000 cases daily. Yesterday, India reported a spike of 30,548 new COVID-19 cases, while 435 new deaths were reported during the same period.

Also Read
Breaking News, Latest Updates Nov 17 | 'Third wave peak is over, we'll see..
Breaking News, Latest Updates Nov 17 | 'Third wave peak is over, we'll see..

Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country surged to 82,90,370 with 40,791 new discharges in last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.42 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent, the health ministry's data showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the seventh consecutive day. As per the data, there are 4,53,401 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.11 per cent of the total caseload.

Also Read
Kanpur Murder Case: 6-year-old girl was gangraped, heart and lungs taken..
Kanpur Murder Case: 6-year-old girl was gangraped, heart and lungs taken..

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,65,42,907 samples have been tested up to November 16 with 8,44,382 samples being tested on Monday.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 150 4346 16  61  
Andhra Pradesh 17892 767  829991 1507  6881 13 
Arunachal Pradesh 1232 32  14588 88  48  
Assam 3446 220  206044 405  964
Bihar 5221 233  220007 744  1189
Chandigarh 1052 36  14584 116  250
Chhattisgarh 18577 510  190463 1594  2604 26 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 19 3273 2  
Delhi 40128 138  441361 3560  7713 99 
Goa 1424 161  43941 285  663
Gujarat 12456 119  172972 1040  3808
Haryana 19342 215  180647 2349  2038 19 
Himachal Pradesh 6775 104  22931 539  450
Jammu and Kashmir 5588 100  95824 482  1597
Jharkhand 2754 198  102548 360  928
Karnataka 26122 1043  825141 2188  11541 12 
Kerala 71046 3876  454774 6567  1888 19 
Ladakh 944 22  6456 71  93
Madhya Pradesh 8996 150  172436 745  3092
Maharashtra 85363 526  1618380 3001  46034 60 
Manipur 2993 64  18832 239  224
Meghalaya 933 38  9672 78  101
Mizoram 524 2915 39  5
Nagaland 1013 93  8959 46  53
Odisha 8706 564  299159 1297  1543 16 
Puducherry 902 82  34827 95  608  
Punjab 5601 168  132001 570  4480 22 
Rajasthan 18684 347  207224 1810  2078 12 
Sikkim 293 4137 12  91
Tamil Nadu 15765 676  732656 2384  11495 17 
Telangana 13732 653  243686 1602  1410
Tripura 1044 30631 76  364  
Uttarakhand 4184 381  63158 615  1116
Uttar Pradesh 22603 364  482854 1889  7393 21 
West Bengal 27897 1417  398952 4376  7714 53 
Total# 453401 12077  8290370 40791  130519 449 


Posted By: Talib Khan