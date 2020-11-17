Coronavirus India News: The last time coronavirus cases dipped below 30,000 was on July 15 when the country registered 29,429 cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Recording less than 30,000 cases in a day after four months, India, during the last 24 hours, logged 29,163 new coronavirus infections taking the country's overall tally to near 89-lakh mark, while the death toll climbed up to 1.30 lakh.

According to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, India's coronavirus tally mounts to 88,74,290 after 29,163 new cases in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,30519, after 449 new fatalities during the same span of time. The last time coronavirus cases dipped below 30,000 was on July 15 when the country registered 29,429 cases.

The coronavirus infection in India rose steadily after July to more than 90,000 cases a day in mid-September. However, the peak has been witnessing a steady decline since October with the country reporting around 40,000- to 50,000 cases daily. Yesterday, India reported a spike of 30,548 new COVID-19 cases, while 435 new deaths were reported during the same period.

Meanwhile, the recoveries across the country surged to 82,90,370 with 40,791 new discharges in last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.42 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent, the health ministry's data showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the seventh consecutive day. As per the data, there are 4,53,401 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.11 per cent of the total caseload.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,65,42,907 samples have been tested up to November 16 with 8,44,382 samples being tested on Monday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 150 5 4346 16 61 Andhra Pradesh 17892 767 829991 1507 6881 13 Arunachal Pradesh 1232 32 14588 88 48 Assam 3446 220 206044 405 964 1 Bihar 5221 233 220007 744 1189 5 Chandigarh 1052 36 14584 116 250 2 Chhattisgarh 18577 510 190463 1594 2604 26 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 19 3 3273 6 2 Delhi 40128 138 441361 3560 7713 99 Goa 1424 161 43941 285 663 1 Gujarat 12456 119 172972 1040 3808 5 Haryana 19342 215 180647 2349 2038 19 Himachal Pradesh 6775 104 22931 539 450 8 Jammu and Kashmir 5588 100 95824 482 1597 8 Jharkhand 2754 198 102548 360 928 4 Karnataka 26122 1043 825141 2188 11541 12 Kerala 71046 3876 454774 6567 1888 19 Ladakh 944 22 6456 71 93 4 Madhya Pradesh 8996 150 172436 745 3092 2 Maharashtra 85363 526 1618380 3001 46034 60 Manipur 2993 64 18832 239 224 3 Meghalaya 933 38 9672 78 101 1 Mizoram 524 8 2915 39 5 1 Nagaland 1013 93 8959 46 53 1 Odisha 8706 564 299159 1297 1543 16 Puducherry 902 82 34827 95 608 Punjab 5601 168 132001 570 4480 22 Rajasthan 18684 347 207224 1810 2078 12 Sikkim 293 9 4137 12 91 2 Tamil Nadu 15765 676 732656 2384 11495 17 Telangana 13732 653 243686 1602 1410 3 Tripura 1044 1 30631 76 364 Uttarakhand 4184 381 63158 615 1116 9 Uttar Pradesh 22603 364 482854 1889 7393 21 West Bengal 27897 1417 398952 4376 7714 53 Total# 453401 12077 8290370 40791 130519 449





