New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The number of active coronavirus cases crossed the grim mark of 18 lakh in India on Sunday after the country reported its highest-ever single-day spike of 2.61 lakh cases. Meanwhile, India's death toll has jumped to 1.77 lakh after the country reported 1,501 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

India's total caseload, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, stands at 1,47,88,109 out of which 18,01,316 are active cases. The country's recovery rate has also dropped to 86.62 per cent due to the continuous spike in cases. Currently, 1,28,09,643 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India as it reported its biggest-ever spike of more than 63,000 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Delhi, which has been hit by the fourth wave of the pandemic, also witnessed a spike and reported more than 24,000 cases.

Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 121 5146 64 Andhra Pradesh 40469 907598 7388 Arunachal Pradesh 105 16806 56 Assam 6141 216546 1129 Bihar 39498 274207 1722 Chandigarh 3414 29485 410 Chhattisgarh 130400 396357 5738 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 921 3823 4 Delhi 69799 746239 11960 Goa 6643 58746 872 Gujarat 55398 333564 5267 Haryana 38558 307850 3386 Himachal Pradesh 8444 65963 1180 Jammu and Kashmir 10910 132205 2051 Jharkhand 25619 131928 1406 Karnataka 119179 1009549 13270 Kerala 80342 1135921 4904 Ladakh 1671 10267 133 Lakshadweep 280 770 1 Madhya Pradesh 63889 327452 4491 Maharashtra 649563 3061174 59970 Manipur 190 29083 376 Meghalaya 649 13997 152 Mizoram 364 4483 12 Nagaland 167 12275 94 Odisha 17827 344825 1942 Puducherry 4090 42313 705 Punjab 32499 254805 7834 Rajasthan 59999 341247 3109 Sikkim 305 6150 136 Tamil Nadu 65635 902022 13071 Telengana 37037 312563 1824 Tripura 445 33163 394 Uttarakhand 15386 104161 1856 Uttar Pradesh 170059 641292 9703 West Bengal 45300 595668 10540 Total 1801316 12809643 177150

(Disclaimer: The Information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The continuous spike in cases have forces several states and union territories (UTs) -- including Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab -- to imposed weekend lockdowns, curfews and night curfews to break the chain of the infection.

Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening held a crucial meet with top officials of the government to discuss the crisis and vaccination drive in India. The Prime Minister in his meeting stressed that there is no substitute for 'testing, tracking and treatment' and urged private and public sectors to produce more vaccines.

"Reviewed preparedness to handle the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Aspects relating to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed. Like we did last year, we will successfully fight COVID with even greater speed and coordination," PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also held a crucial meet on Saturday and reviewed the availability of oxygen, ventilators, manpower, medicines and hospital beds. He said that there is no shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine and strongly pushed for the further ramping up of vaccination exercise.

According to an official release, the Health Minister presented a snapshot of the unprecedented rise in new cases at the outset and noted that India reported its highest single-day spike on April 12 which was also the highest number of daily new cases reported in the world.

