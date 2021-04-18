India reports highest-ever spike of 2.61 lakh COVID-19 cases, active cases cross 18 lakh-mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The number of active coronavirus cases crossed the grim mark of 18 lakh in India on Sunday after the country reported its highest-ever single-day spike of 2.61 lakh cases. Meanwhile, India's death toll has jumped to 1.77 lakh after the country reported 1,501 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
India's total caseload, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, stands at 1,47,88,109 out of which 18,01,316 are active cases. The country's recovery rate has also dropped to 86.62 per cent due to the continuous spike in cases. Currently, 1,28,09,643 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India as it reported its biggest-ever spike of more than 63,000 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Delhi, which has been hit by the fourth wave of the pandemic, also witnessed a spike and reported more than 24,000 cases.
Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|121
|5146
|64
|Andhra Pradesh
|40469
|907598
|7388
|Arunachal Pradesh
|105
|16806
|56
|Assam
|6141
|216546
|1129
|Bihar
|39498
|274207
|1722
|Chandigarh
|3414
|29485
|410
|Chhattisgarh
|130400
|396357
|5738
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|921
|3823
|4
|Delhi
|69799
|746239
|11960
|Goa
|6643
|58746
|872
|Gujarat
|55398
|333564
|5267
|Haryana
|38558
|307850
|3386
|Himachal Pradesh
|8444
|65963
|1180
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10910
|132205
|2051
|Jharkhand
|25619
|131928
|1406
|Karnataka
|119179
|1009549
|13270
|Kerala
|80342
|1135921
|4904
|Ladakh
|1671
|10267
|133
|Lakshadweep
|280
|770
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|63889
|327452
|4491
|Maharashtra
|649563
|3061174
|59970
|Manipur
|190
|29083
|376
|Meghalaya
|649
|13997
|152
|Mizoram
|364
|4483
|12
|Nagaland
|167
|12275
|94
|Odisha
|17827
|344825
|1942
|Puducherry
|4090
|42313
|705
|Punjab
|32499
|254805
|7834
|Rajasthan
|59999
|341247
|3109
|Sikkim
|305
|6150
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|65635
|902022
|13071
|Telengana
|37037
|312563
|1824
|Tripura
|445
|33163
|394
|Uttarakhand
|15386
|104161
|1856
|Uttar Pradesh
|170059
|641292
|9703
|West Bengal
|45300
|595668
|10540
|Total
|1801316
|12809643
|177150
(Disclaimer: The Information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
The continuous spike in cases have forces several states and union territories (UTs) -- including Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab -- to imposed weekend lockdowns, curfews and night curfews to break the chain of the infection.
Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening held a crucial meet with top officials of the government to discuss the crisis and vaccination drive in India. The Prime Minister in his meeting stressed that there is no substitute for 'testing, tracking and treatment' and urged private and public sectors to produce more vaccines.
"Reviewed preparedness to handle the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Aspects relating to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed. Like we did last year, we will successfully fight COVID with even greater speed and coordination," PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also held a crucial meet on Saturday and reviewed the availability of oxygen, ventilators, manpower, medicines and hospital beds. He said that there is no shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine and strongly pushed for the further ramping up of vaccination exercise.
According to an official release, the Health Minister presented a snapshot of the unprecedented rise in new cases at the outset and noted that India reported its highest single-day spike on April 12 which was also the highest number of daily new cases reported in the world.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
Related Topics:
- coronavirus latest updates
- coronavirus updates
- coronavirus news
- coronavirus disease
- coronavirus precautions
- coronavirus vaccine
- coronavirus
- covid 19
- coronavirus india
- coronavirus lockdown
- india lockdown
- covid 19 lockdown
- coronavirus death toll
- india covid 19 patient count
- India Coronavirus News